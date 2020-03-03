MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 104 Apprentice Posts

MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a mini-ratna category – 1 PSU under Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentices (GAT’s), Diploma Apprentices (TAT) and Trade Apprentice for 1 year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act – 1961. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 19, 20 and 21 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - MDN/HR/TRG/RDAT/2020-21
Walk-in-Interview
- GAT (Engineering) and TAT (Diploma) – 19 March 2020 from 9.30 Am to 4.30 PM
- Trade Apprentice (Welder, Fitter and Turner) – 20 March 2020 from 9.30 Am to 4.30 PM
- Trade Apprentice (Electrician and Machinist) – 21 March 2020 from 9.30 Am to 4.30 PM
MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentices – 14 Posts
- Metallurgy– 4 Posts
- Electrical – 4 Posts
- Mechanical – 4 Posts
- Instrumentation – 1 Post
- Civil – 1 Post
Diploma Apprentices
- Metallurgy– 2/3 Posts
- Electrical – 3 Posts
- Mechanical – 3 Posts
- Instrumentation – 1 Post
- Civil – 1 Post
Trade App (ITI passed out) (Two Batches –April / Oct)
- Welder - 25
- Fitter - 10
- Turner - 10
- Electrician - 25
- Machinist - 10
Eligibility Criteria for MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Graduate Apprentices – B.E/B.Tech in relevant field
- Diploma Apprentices - Diploma in relevant field
- Trade Apprentices - ITI in relevant field
Selection Procedure for MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Posts
- For GAT and TAT - Selection will be done on the basis of the percentage of marks obtain in respective Graduate (Engineering) / Diploma from amongst the candidates registered at the portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in. The selection will be subject to the interview followed by verification of the certificates of the short listed candidate and also they should be medically fit.
- For ITI Passed - Selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in ITI and written test
How to Apply for MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview at Auditorium Building, MIDHANI CPS office (Near to DMRL) on scheduled date and time.