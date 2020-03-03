MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 104 Apprentice Posts

MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a mini-ratna category – 1 PSU under Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentices (GAT’s), Diploma Apprentices (TAT) and Trade Apprentice for 1 year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act – 1961. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 19, 20 and 21 March 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - MDN/HR/TRG/RDAT/2020-21

Walk-in-Interview

GAT (Engineering) and TAT (Diploma) – 19 March 2020 from 9.30 Am to 4.30 PM

Trade Apprentice (Welder, Fitter and Turner) – 20 March 2020 from 9.30 Am to 4.30 PM

Trade Apprentice (Electrician and Machinist) – 21 March 2020 from 9.30 Am to 4.30 PM

MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices – 14 Posts

Metallurgy– 4 Posts

Electrical – 4 Posts

Mechanical – 4 Posts

Instrumentation – 1 Post

Civil – 1 Post

Diploma Apprentices

Metallurgy– 2/3 Posts

Electrical – 3 Posts

Mechanical – 3 Posts

Instrumentation – 1 Post

Civil – 1 Post

Trade App (ITI passed out) (Two Batches –April / Oct)

Welder - 25

Fitter - 10

Turner - 10

Electrician - 25

Machinist - 10

Eligibility Criteria for MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate Apprentices – B.E/B.Tech in relevant field

Diploma Apprentices - Diploma in relevant field

Trade Apprentices - ITI in relevant field

Selection Procedure for MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Posts

For GAT and TAT - Selection will be done on the basis of the percentage of marks obtain in respective Graduate (Engineering) / Diploma from amongst the candidates registered at the portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in. The selection will be subject to the interview followed by verification of the certificates of the short listed candidate and also they should be medically fit.

For ITI Passed - Selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in ITI and written test

How to Apply for MIDHANI MDNL Apprentices Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview at Auditorium Building, MIDHANI CPS office (Near to DMRL) on scheduled date and time.

MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment Notification PDF

