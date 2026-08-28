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Midnapore Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 22:26 IST

Candidates awaiting NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Midnapore Medical College can check expected ranks provided here. It suggests admissions ranging between 8673 and 138363 for all categories under the All India Quota. To predict accurately candidates can also find previous year trends to compare the seat options during second-round admission.

Midnapore Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Midnapore Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Midnapore Medical College offers 15% of the total government seats for MBBS under the All India Quota. Under which candidates from across the country can participate in the 2026 admission cycle. As per the expected NEET UG Round 2, the seat will open at 8673 and will close at 19777 for general category. 

Candidates can find category-wise expected ranks provided here. The official Round 2 closing ranks will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee, responsible for NEET UG seat allocation.Also check the previous year opening and closing rank to estimate the range accurately. 

Also check: North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026

Midnapore Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026 

The table provides detailed opening and closing ranks expected for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allocation for admission to Midnapore Medical College. The expected range is between 8673 to 19777 ranks for general category.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

8673 - 12891

14601 - 19777

OBC

14207 - 15563

16387 - 20681

EWS

15177 - 16931

17063 - 21945

SC

45615 - 88791

83091 - 122051

ST

107787 - 127193

113037 - 138363

Midnapore Medical College Previous Year Cutoff 2025

The previous year's opening and closing rank will provide a clear gap between the closing rank of Round 2. Given below is a Midnapore Medical College Previous Year NEET UG 2025 opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates estimate the expected range for admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

18252

19777

OBC

19471

20681

EWS

20958

21944

SC

86652

122051

ST

132634

138363

Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Midnapore Medical College Previous Year Cutoff 2024 

Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Midnapore Medical College. The opening rank stood at 16642 and closed at 18134 for general category. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

16642

18134

OBC

17735

18852

EWS

17506

19055

SC

104353

109205

ST

131027

133582

Midnapore Medical College Previous Year Cutoff 2023 

Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Midnapore Medical College. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

13085

15167

OBC

15106

17053

EWS

14362

16983

SC

92482

97549

ST

127497

127859

Midnapore Medical College 2026 Round 1 Cutoff 2026

MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats. Candidates aiming for admission under All India Quota at Midnapore Medical College can check the Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

8672

14600

OBC

14206

16386

EWS

15175

17062

SC

45614

83089

ST

107785

113036

Also check: Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 22:26 IST

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