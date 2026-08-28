Midnapore Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Midnapore Medical College offers 15% of the total government seats for MBBS under the All India Quota. Under which candidates from across the country can participate in the 2026 admission cycle. As per the expected NEET UG Round 2, the seat will open at 8673 and will close at 19777 for general category.

Candidates can find category-wise expected ranks provided here. The official Round 2 closing ranks will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee, responsible for NEET UG seat allocation.Also check the previous year opening and closing rank to estimate the range accurately.

Also check: North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026

Midnapore Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026

The table provides detailed opening and closing ranks expected for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allocation for admission to Midnapore Medical College. The expected range is between 8673 to 19777 ranks for general category.