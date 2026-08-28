Midnapore Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates awaiting NEET UG Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Midnapore Medical College can check expected ranks provided here. It suggests admissions ranging between 8673 and 138363 for all categories under the All India Quota. To predict accurately candidates can also find previous year trends to compare the seat options during second-round admission.
Midnapore Medical College offers 15% of the total government seats for MBBS under the All India Quota. Under which candidates from across the country can participate in the 2026 admission cycle. As per the expected NEET UG Round 2, the seat will open at 8673 and will close at 19777 for general category.
Candidates can find category-wise expected ranks provided here. The official Round 2 closing ranks will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee, responsible for NEET UG seat allocation.Also check the previous year opening and closing rank to estimate the range accurately.
Also check: North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026
Midnapore Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026
The table provides detailed opening and closing ranks expected for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allocation for admission to Midnapore Medical College. The expected range is between 8673 to 19777 ranks for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
8673 - 12891
|
14601 - 19777
|
OBC
|
14207 - 15563
|
16387 - 20681
|
EWS
|
15177 - 16931
|
17063 - 21945
|
SC
|
45615 - 88791
|
83091 - 122051
|
ST
|
107787 - 127193
|
113037 - 138363
Midnapore Medical College Previous Year Cutoff 2025
The previous year's opening and closing rank will provide a clear gap between the closing rank of Round 2. Given below is a Midnapore Medical College Previous Year NEET UG 2025 opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates estimate the expected range for admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
18252
|
19777
|
OBC
|
19471
|
20681
|
EWS
|
20958
|
21944
|
SC
|
86652
|
122051
|
ST
|
132634
|
138363
Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026
Midnapore Medical College Previous Year Cutoff 2024
Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at Midnapore Medical College. The opening rank stood at 16642 and closed at 18134 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
16642
|
18134
|
OBC
|
17735
|
18852
|
EWS
|
17506
|
19055
|
SC
|
104353
|
109205
|
ST
|
131027
|
133582
Midnapore Medical College Previous Year Cutoff 2023
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Midnapore Medical College.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
13085
|
15167
|
OBC
|
15106
|
17053
|
EWS
|
14362
|
16983
|
SC
|
92482
|
97549
|
ST
|
127497
|
127859
Midnapore Medical College 2026 Round 1 Cutoff 2026
MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats. Candidates aiming for admission under All India Quota at Midnapore Medical College can check the Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
8672
|
14600
|
OBC
|
14206
|
16386
|
EWS
|
15175
|
17062
|
SC
|
45614
|
83089
|
ST
|
107785
|
113036
Also check: Kakatiya Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2026
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