North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Aspirants can check expected North Bengal Medical College opening and closing rank for Round 2 NEET UG admission. The expected range is calculated based on the previous trends and suggest admission between 11795 and 16419 ranks. Check the complete expected and previous year trends provided below.
orth Bengal Medical College expected Round 2 admission may range between 11795 to 16419 rank for general category. Medical college located near Siliguri in West Bengal offers medical admission based on national and state level entrance exam. Cndidates from across the country can seek admission in All India Quota seat through NEET UG 2026 results. While the Round 1 admission are almost closed, candidates can expect Round 2 admission to begin soon.
In order to assess the admission possibilities at the North Bengal college, candidates can find expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. Candidates can also gauge their chances by studying the previous year trends shared alongside for seat allotment.
Check: Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026
North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Round 2
Check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at North Bengal Medical College. As per expected cutoff rank, derived from the previous trend, admission may range between 11795 to 16419 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
11795 - 12153
|
15427 - 16419
|
OBC
|
13679 - 16169
|
16437 - 17523
|
EWS
|
14109 - 16181
|
17721 - 18817
|
SC
|
71949 - 83503
|
106419 - 112317
|
ST
|
75969 - 103133
|
119217 - 130619
North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Round 2
Candiates should also review the last year opening and closing ranks during NEET UG 2025 Round 2 admission. The seat allocation opened at 12151 and closed at 16050 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
12151
|
16050
|
OBC
|
16166
|
17170
|
EWS
|
16178
|
18433
|
SC
|
83501
|
110971
|
ST
|
122869
|
128548
North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2024 Previous year Round 2
Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below in the table. As per previous year data, the admission opened at 11653 and closed at 124664 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
11653
|
14664
|
OBC
|
13770
|
15666
|
EWS
|
13598
|
16599
|
SC
|
101866
|
103122
|
ST
|
117279
|
117279
North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Round 2
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. During the year 2024, the admission opened at 9940 and closed at 12306 ranks.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
9940
|
12306
|
OBC
|
11587
|
14271
|
EWS
|
12294
|
14493
|
SC
|
69720
|
80407
|
ST
|
103132
|
121039
North Bengal Medical College Round 1 Cutoff 2026
While analyzing the expected and previous year trends, we have also provided NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks officially released by the Medical Counselling Committee. This will help gauge the seat allocation range for the upcoming rounds.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
8862
|
11792
|
OBC
|
7667
|
13676
|
EWS
|
14106
|
15018
|
SC
|
33770
|
71947
|
ST
|
73336
|
75967
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.