North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

orth Bengal Medical College expected Round 2 admission may range between 11795 to 16419 rank for general category. Medical college located near Siliguri in West Bengal offers medical admission based on national and state level entrance exam. Cndidates from across the country can seek admission in All India Quota seat through NEET UG 2026 results. While the Round 1 admission are almost closed, candidates can expect Round 2 admission to begin soon. In order to assess the admission possibilities at the North Bengal college, candidates can find expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. Candidates can also gauge their chances by studying the previous year trends shared alongside for seat allotment. Check: Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026 North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Round 2

Check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at North Bengal Medical College. As per expected cutoff rank, derived from the previous trend, admission may range between 11795 to 16419 for general category. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 11795 - 12153 15427 - 16419 OBC 13679 - 16169 16437 - 17523 EWS 14109 - 16181 17721 - 18817 SC 71949 - 83503 106419 - 112317 ST 75969 - 103133 119217 - 130619 North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Round 2 Candiates should also review the last year opening and closing ranks during NEET UG 2025 Round 2 admission. The seat allocation opened at 12151 and closed at 16050 for general category. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 12151 16050 OBC 16166 17170 EWS 16178 18433 SC 83501 110971 ST 122869 128548

North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2024 Previous year Round 2 Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below in the table. As per previous year data, the admission opened at 11653 and closed at 124664 for general category. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 11653 14664 OBC 13770 15666 EWS 13598 16599 SC 101866 103122 ST 117279 117279 North Bengal Medical College Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Round 2 Candidates can check the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. During the year 2024, the admission opened at 9940 and closed at 12306 ranks. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 9940 12306 OBC 11587 14271 EWS 12294 14493 SC 69720 80407 ST 103132 121039