Ministry of Defence Army Recruitment 2022 for Tally Clerk, MTS, Steno and Other Group C Posts, 10th Pass Apply

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Additional Directorate General, DGOL & SM, IHQ OF MOD (ARMY), Embarkation is going to hire candidates for Group C Posts. The posts include Steno Grade 2, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Tally Clerk, Cook, MTS, Assistant Accountant, Carpenter, and Regular Labourer.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Ministry of Defence Embarkation Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Application - within 30 days from publication of the advertisement in Employment News

Ministry of Defence Army Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 41

Steno Gd-II - 2 (UR-1, OBC-1)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 13 (UR-10, SC-1, ST-1, OBC-1)

Tally Clerk - 10 (UR-8, SC-1, OBC-1)

Cook - 2 (SC-1, OBC-1)

MTS (Safaiwala) - 2 (UR-2)

Asst Accountant - 1 (UR-1)

MTS (Watchman) - 3 (UR-2, ST-1)

MTS (Messenger) - 1 (UR-1)

Carpenter - 2 (UR-2)

Regular Labourer - 5 (UR-3, SC-1, OBC-1)

Ministry of Defence Army Group C Salary:

Steno Gd-II - Rs 25500/- - 81100/- + Allowances as per rule

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Rs 19900/- - 63200/- + allowances as per rule

Tally Clerk - Rs 19900/- - 63200/- + allowances as per rule

Cook - Rs 19900/- - 63200/- + allowances as per rule

MTS (Safaiwala) - Rs 18000/- - 56900/-

Asst Accountant - Rs 25500/- - 81100/-

MTS (Watchman) - Rs 18000/- - 56900/-

MTS (Messenger) - Rs 18000/- - 56900/-

Carpenter - Rs 18000/- - 56900/-

Regular Labourer - Rs 18000/- - 56900/-

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Army Group C

Educational Qualification:

Steno Gd-II - 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized board or University. Skill Test Norms Dictation: 10 mts @ 80 w.p.m. Transcription : 50 mts (Eng), 65 mts(Hindi) (on computer))

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class Pass from a recognized Board or University. Typing Speed of 35 words per minute in English on computer or a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Tally Clerk - 10th passed

Cook - 10th passed. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

MTS (Safaiwala) - 10th passed

Asst Accountant - B.Com from recognized University. Other - Training in Accounts work.

MTS (Watchman) - 10th passed

MTS (Messenger) - 10th passed

Carpenter - 10th passed. Must have sufficient experience & knowledge of carpentry.

Regular Labourer - 10th passed

Ministry of Defence Army Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence Army Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test. The test will have questions of the level of Class 10th. The paper will have four sections evaluating questions on Gen Intelligence and reasoning, Gen Awareness, Mathematics and English would also be subjected to Practical examination/ Skill test wherever applicable. Negative marking @ 0.25 marks per wrong answer is also applicable. Candidates appearing for the written test would also be subjected to a practical/skill test.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Army Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications should be submitted to “The Commandant, Embarkation Headquarters, 2nd Floor, Nav Bhavan Building, 10 R Kamani Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai-400 001” on or before 30 days of the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News