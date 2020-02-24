Mizoram Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020- MBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2020

The Mizoram Board of School and Education or MBSE has officially published the Mizoram Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the MBSE Class 12th Examination 2020/ Mizoram HSSLC Examination 2020 are advised to note the MBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 carefully from this page. The Mizoram Board through an official notification has published the MBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is mbse.edu.in. The Mizoram Board HSSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

MBSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Mizoram Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

Dates Subjects Timings: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 28th February 2020 Friday English 4th March 2020 Wednesday M.I.L. Mizo Hindi Nepali Bengali 9th March 2020 Monday Education Psychology (T) Physics (T) Accountancy 12th March 2020 Thursday Political Science Public Administration Business Studies Biology (T) 16th March 2020 Monday Mathematics/ Business Mathematics/ History 19th March 2020 Thursday Geography (T) Geology (T) 23rd March 2020 Monday Economics Chemistry (T) 26th March 2020 Thursday Sociology 30th March 2020 Monday Computer Science (T) Home Science (T)

