Mizoram Recruitment 2020 for 161 Clerk, Sweeper, Nurse and Other Posts

Directorate of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs (Mizoram Social Welfare Department), Government of Mizoram has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Coordinator, Account/ Clerk, Cook, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Doctor, Phycologist, Social case Workers, Skill Trainer, Nurse, Ward Boys and Peer Educator.

Nov 18, 2020 19:29 IST
Mizoram Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs (Mizoram Social Welfare Department), Government of Mizoram has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Coordinator, Account/ Clerk, Cook, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Doctor, Phycologist, Social case Workers, Skill Trainer, Nurse, Ward Boys and Peer Educator at Jordan Centre, Sethwan. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 27 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 27 November 2020

Mizoram Social Welfare Department Vacancy Details

  • Project Coordinator - 10
  • Account/ Clerk - 10
  • Cook - 10
  • Chowkidar - 20
  • Sweeper - 10
  • Doctor - 11
  • Phycologist  - 05
  • Social case Workers  - 06
  • Skill Trainer - 09
  • Nurse - 40
  • Ward Boys - 20
  • Peer Educator - 10

Salary:

  • Project Coordinator: Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
  • Accountant/ Clerk: Rs. 10,000/- Per Month
  • Cook: Rs. 8,000/- Per Month
  • Chowkidar: Rs. 4,100/- Per Month
  • Sweeper:  Rs. 4,100/- Per Month
  • Doctor: Rs 16,500 - 55,000/- Per Month
  • Psychologist: Rs. 12,500/- Per Month
  • Social/ Case Workers: Rs. 12,500/- Per Month
  • Skill Trainer: Rs. 5,500/- Per Month
  • Nurse: Rs. 11,000/- Per Month
  • Ward boys: Rs. 11,000/- Per Month
  • Peer Educator: Rs. 9,000/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Sweeper, Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Project Coordinator - Graduate with 3 years experience
  • Account/ Clerk - Graduate
  • Cook - 8th class passed
  • Chowkidar - 8th class passed
  • Sweeper - 8th class passed
  • Doctor - MBBS and training certificate
  • Psychologist  - Graduate with 3 years experience and 3 months training certificate
  • Social case Workers  - Graduate with 3 years experience and 3 months training certificate
  • Skill Trainer - HSLC with diploma
  • Nurse - ANM
  • Ward Boys - 8th class passed
  • Peer Educator - Literate

Age Limit:

21 to 35 Years

For more details, visit detailed notification link below

How to Apply for Mizoram Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to Director, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department Mizoram, Aizwal.

