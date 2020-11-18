Mizoram Recruitment 2020 for 161 Clerk, Sweeper, Nurse and Other Posts

Mizoram Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs (Mizoram Social Welfare Department), Government of Mizoram has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Coordinator, Account/ Clerk, Cook, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Doctor, Phycologist, Social case Workers, Skill Trainer, Nurse, Ward Boys and Peer Educator at Jordan Centre, Sethwan. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 27 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 27 November 2020

Mizoram Social Welfare Department Vacancy Details

Project Coordinator - 10

Account/ Clerk - 10

Cook - 10

Chowkidar - 20

Sweeper - 10

Doctor - 11

Phycologist - 05

Social case Workers - 06

Skill Trainer - 09

Nurse - 40

Ward Boys - 20

Peer Educator - 10

Salary:

Project Coordinator: Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Accountant/ Clerk: Rs. 10,000/- Per Month

Cook: Rs. 8,000/- Per Month

Chowkidar: Rs. 4,100/- Per Month

Sweeper: Rs. 4,100/- Per Month

Doctor: Rs 16,500 - 55,000/- Per Month

Psychologist: Rs. 12,500/- Per Month

Social/ Case Workers: Rs. 12,500/- Per Month

Skill Trainer: Rs. 5,500/- Per Month

Nurse: Rs. 11,000/- Per Month

Ward boys: Rs. 11,000/- Per Month

Peer Educator: Rs. 9,000/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Sweeper, Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Project Coordinator - Graduate with 3 years experience

Account/ Clerk - Graduate

Cook - 8th class passed

Chowkidar - 8th class passed

Sweeper - 8th class passed

Doctor - MBBS and training certificate

Psychologist - Graduate with 3 years experience and 3 months training certificate

Social case Workers - Graduate with 3 years experience and 3 months training certificate

Skill Trainer - HSLC with diploma

Nurse - ANM

Ward Boys - 8th class passed

Peer Educator - Literate

Age Limit:

21 to 35 Years

For more details, visit detailed notification link below

How to Apply for Mizoram Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to Director, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department Mizoram, Aizwal.

Notification