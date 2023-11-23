MMRCL Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Engineer And Others: Salary Up To Rs. 2,20,000

MMRCL Recruitment 2023: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released recruitment notice for various posts including Supervisor, Jr. Engineer, Deputy Accountant and others on its official website. Check the notification pdf here.

Get all the details of MMRCL Recruitment here, apply online link

MMRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released recruitment notice for various posts in the Employment News November 11-17, 2023. A total of 17 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Deputy General Manager, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Supervisor, Jr. Engineer, Deputy Accountant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 5, 2023.

MMRCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: December 5, 2023



MMRCL Posts 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Operations)-01

Deputy General Manager (Operations Safety)-01

Assistant General Manager (Security)-01

Assistant General Manager (Track)-01

Assistant General Manager (RS)-01

Deputy Engineer (S&T)-01

Deputy Engineer (Electrical)-01

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-03

Supervisor (Material Management)-01

Jr. Engineer -II (Civil)-03

Jr. Engineer -II (Track)-01

Deputy Accountant-02

MMRCL Educational Qualification 2023

Deputy General Manager (Operations)-Full time bachelor’s degree in electrical/ Mechanical /

Electronics / Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in PCM from Govt.

recognized and reputed university

Deputy General Manager (Operations Safety)-Full time bachelor’s degree in Electrical/ Mechanical / Civil / Electronics / Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in PCM from Govt. recognized and reputed university

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



MMRCL Jobs 2023: Pay Scale (IDA)/Grade

Deputy General Manager (Operations)-Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- (E5)

Deputy General Manager (Operations Safety)-Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- (E5)

Assistant General Manager (Security)-Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (E4)

Assistant General Manager (Track)-Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (E4)

Assistant General Manager (RS)-Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (E4)

Deputy Engineer (S&T)-Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (E2)

Deputy Engineer (Electrical)-Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (E2)

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000/- (E1)

Supervisor (Material Management)-Rs. 40,320 – 77,540/- (W7)

Jr. Engineer -II (Civil)-Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/- (W6)

Jr. Engineer -II (Track)-Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/- (W6)

Deputy Accountant-Rs. 34,020 – 64,310/- (W5)



MMRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For MMRCL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.