MMRCL Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Engineer And Others: Salary Up To Rs. 2,20,000

MMRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released recruitment notice for various posts in the Employment News November 11-17, 2023. A total of 17 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Deputy General Manager, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Supervisor, Jr. Engineer, Deputy Accountant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 5, 2023.
MMRCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of application: December 5, 2023
MMRCL Posts 2023: Vacancy Details
- Deputy General Manager (Operations)-01
- Deputy General Manager (Operations Safety)-01
- Assistant General Manager (Security)-01
- Assistant General Manager (Track)-01
- Assistant General Manager (RS)-01
- Deputy Engineer (S&T)-01
- Deputy Engineer (Electrical)-01
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)-03
- Supervisor (Material Management)-01
- Jr. Engineer -II (Civil)-03
- Jr. Engineer -II (Track)-01
- Deputy Accountant-02
MMRCL Educational Qualification 2023
Deputy General Manager (Operations)-Full time bachelor’s degree in electrical/ Mechanical /
Electronics / Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in PCM from Govt.
recognized and reputed university
Deputy General Manager (Operations Safety)-Full time bachelor’s degree in Electrical/ Mechanical / Civil / Electronics / Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in PCM from Govt. recognized and reputed university
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
MMRCL Jobs 2023: Pay Scale (IDA)/Grade
- Deputy General Manager (Operations)-Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- (E5)
- Deputy General Manager (Operations Safety)-Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- (E5)
- Assistant General Manager (Security)-Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (E4)
- Assistant General Manager (Track)-Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (E4)
- Assistant General Manager (RS)-Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (E4)
- Deputy Engineer (S&T)-Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (E2)
- Deputy Engineer (Electrical)-Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (E2)
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)-Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000/- (E1)
- Supervisor (Material Management)-Rs. 40,320 – 77,540/- (W7)
- Jr. Engineer -II (Civil)-Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/- (W6)
- Jr. Engineer -II (Track)-Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/- (W6)
- Deputy Accountant-Rs. 34,020 – 64,310/- (W5)
MMRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For MMRCL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.mmrcl.com.
- Step 2: Click on the link >Careers --> MMRCL Recruitment Advertisement 2023-06. on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now upload scan copy of updated Resume, and passport size photograph (.jpg/ .jpeg)
and recent pay slip in .pdf format along with their application.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.