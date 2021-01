MMRDA Recruitment 2021: 127 Vacancies for Engineer, AM, Supervisor (Customer Relation) and Other Posts, Download Maha Metro Notification @mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the posts such as Assistant Manager, Station Manager, Chief Traffic Controller, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer and Supervisor (Customer Relation) on permanent basis on its official website -mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for MMRDA Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 08 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for MMRDA Recruitment -08 February 2021

MMRDA Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 127

Assistant Manager - 01

Station Manager - 03

Chief Traffic Controller - 02

Senior Section Engineer - 17

Section Engineer - 67

Senior Section Engineer (Civil) - 04

Section Engineer (Civil) - 05

Senior Section Engineer (S&T) - 09

Section Engineer (S&T) - 18

Supervisor - 01

MMRDA Salary:

Assistant Manager - Rs.56,100-1,77,500

Station Manager - Rs.41800- 132300

Chief Traffic Controller - Rs.41800- 132300

Senior Section Engineer - Rs.47600-151100

Section Engineer - Rs.41800- 132300

Supervisor - Rs.41800- 132300



Eligibility Criteria for MMRDA Engineer, AM, Supervisor (Customer Relation) and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Manager - Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a government recognized University / Institute. Experience of 5 Years for Degree and 7 Years for Diploma in Railway / Metro Rail Track, Bridges, Viaduct, Buildings in supervisory category

Station Manager - Bachelor’s Degree or 3-Years Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Applied Electronics / Digital Electronics / Digital Industrial Electronics / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Communication / Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics / Instrumentation / Instrumentation and Control / Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 3 years’ experience in Railway / Metro Railway in Station operation / Train operation / Train control operation

Chief Traffic Controller - Bachelor’s Degree or 3-Years Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Applied Electronics / Digital Electronics / Digital Industrial Electronics / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Communication / Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics / Instrumentation / Instrumentation and Control/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering from a Government recognized University / Institute. Minimum Experience: For Bachelor’s Degree 2 Years’ experience or for Diploma 4 Years’ experience in Railway / MetroRail in Train Operation / Station Operation / Train Control Operation

Senior Section Engineer - Degree or Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Applied Electronics/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Applied Electronics & Communication/ Industrial Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Instrumentation / Instrumentation and Control/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering from a Governmentrecognized University/Institute. Minimum Experience: 4 Years for Degree and 6 Years for Diploma in Railway/Metro-Rail in Maintenance /Testing & Commissioning of Rolling Stock

Section Engineer (Civil) -Bachelor’s Degree or 3-Years Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Applied Electronics / Digital Electronics/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Communication / Industrial Electronics / Digital Industrial Electronics/ Power Electronics / Instrumentation / Instrumentation and Control/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering from a Government recognized University/ Institute. Minimum Experience: 2 Years for Degree and 4 Years for Diploma in Railway / Metro-Rail in Maintenance / Testing & Commissioning of Rolling Stock.

Senior Section Engineer (Civil) - Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a government recognized University/Institute. Minimum Experience: 4 Years for Degree and 6 Years for Diploma.

Section Engineer (Civil) - Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a government recognized University/Institute. Minimum Experience: 2 Years for Degree and 4 Years for Diploma in Railway/Metro Rail Track, Bridges, Viaduct, Buildings.

Section Engineer (S&T) Degree or Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Applied Electronics / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Communication / Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics. Minimum Experience: 4 Years for Degree and 6 Years for Diploma in Railway/Metro Rail/ Monorail in Maintenance/ Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Signaling, Telecommunication and AFC system. The experience of working with/ for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for Maintenance / Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Signaling/ Telecommunication & AFC System of Railways/ Metro Rail/ Monorail viz. Siemens, Bombardier, Alstom, Thales, Nippon etc.

Section Engineer (S & T) -Degree or Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Applied Electronics / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Communication / Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics / Instrumentation / Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a government recognized University / Institute. Minimum Experience: 2 Years for Degree and 4 Years for Diploma in Railway / Metro Rail/ Monorail in Maintenance / Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Signaling, Telecommunication and AFC system.

Supervisor - Bachelor degree in any discipline from a government recognized University. Minimum Experience: 2 years in Railway/Metro Railway/Airport as Customer Service Officer /Customer Care officer/Customer Support Officer/ Shift Supervisor /Terminal Manager. Candidate Should have experience in Customer Service, Revenue Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Client relationship and MIS Management.

How to apply for MMRDA Recruitment 2021 for Engineer, AM, Supervisor (Customer Relation) and Other Posts ?

The interested and eligible candidates can send their applications along with scan attested copies of relevant documents (PDF only) through email on ID: m3executiveposts@mmmocl.co.in.

MMRDA Recruitment Notification PDF