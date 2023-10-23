MOIL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 32 Various Posts, Apply Online

MOIL Various Post Recruitment 2023: The Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) has released the recruitment notification for 32 Various Posts on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above vacancies started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 9. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - moil.nic.in
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a Computer based online test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
MOIL Various Post Recruitment 2023
MOIL notification for the recruitment of 32 Various Posts has been released. The application process for the post started on November 7. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
MOIL Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Manganese Ore India Limited
|
Posts Name
|
Various Posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
32
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
October 20, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
October 20, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 7, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Computer Based Test
Document Verification
MOIL Various Post Notification PDF
Candidates can download the MOIL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 32 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of MOIL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
Various Post
What is the Application Fee For MOIL Various Posts?
Candidates can fill out the MOIL application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) is Rs 295, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/Employees of MOIL Limited need not pay any application fees.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer)
|
Rs 295
|
SC/ST/Employees of MOIL Limited
|
Nill
Vacancies For MOIL Various Post
A total of 32 vacancies were announced by MOIL for Various posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Name of the Post
|
Number of Posts
|
Select Grade Mine Foreman
|
5
|
Mine Foreman I
|
1
|
Mine Mate Grade I
|
15
|
Blaster Grade II
|
11
|
Total
|
32
What is the MOIL Various Post Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for MOIL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the MOIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Educational Qualification
To apply for the MOIL Recruitment 2023, candidates must hold a Diploma or ITI in the relevant discipline from a reputable university or institute.
Age Limit:
The age limit varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check the table below to know about the age limit for each post
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
Mine Foreman I
|
40 Years
|
Select Grade Mine Foreman
|
45 Years
|
Mine Mate Grade I
|
40 Years
|
Blaster Grade II
|
35 Years
MOIL Various Posts Selection Process
The MOIL 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Computer Based Online Test
- Document Verification
The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 90 minutes (in one sitting) consisting of Objective Type question (MCQ) (100 marks) break up of which is general knowledge for 10 marks, reasoning 10 marks and subject knowledge will be for 80 marks
MOIL Various Post Salary 2023
The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies according to the post candidate has applied. Check the table below for detailed salary as per post
|
Post Name
|
Salary
|
Mine Foreman I
|
Rs.26,900-3%- 48,770/-
|
Select Grade Mine Foreman
|
Rs.27600 – 3% - 50040/-
|
Mine Mate Grade I
|
Rs. 24800 - 3% - 44960/-
|
Blaster Grade II
|
Rs. 24,100-3%-43,690/
Steps to Apply for the MOIL Various Post
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - moil.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment notice
Step 3: Click on the apply link
Step 4: Click on the buton to Register
Step 5: Fill in all the required details and submit the application
Step 6: On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference
Step 7: Pay the required fees
Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference