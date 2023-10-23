MOIL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 32 Various Posts, Apply Online

MOIL Recruitment 2023 is out for 32 Various Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for MOIL Recruitment 2023.

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a Computer based online test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

MOIL Various Post Recruitment 2023

MOIL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Manganese Ore India Limited Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 32 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 20, 2023 Application Start Date October 20, 2023 Application End Date November 7, 2023 Selection process Computer Based Test Document Verification

MOIL Various Post Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MOIL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 32 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of MOIL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Various Post Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For MOIL Various Posts?

Candidates can fill out the MOIL application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) is Rs 295, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/Employees of MOIL Limited need not pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) Rs 295 SC/ST/Employees of MOIL Limited Nill

Vacancies For MOIL Various Post

A total of 32 vacancies were announced by MOIL for Various posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Select Grade Mine Foreman 5 Mine Foreman I 1 Mine Mate Grade I 15 Blaster Grade II 11 Total 32

What is the MOIL Various Post Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for MOIL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the MOIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

To apply for the MOIL Recruitment 2023, candidates must hold a Diploma or ITI in the relevant discipline from a reputable university or institute.

Age Limit:

The age limit varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check the table below to know about the age limit for each post

Post Name Age Limit Mine Foreman I 40 Years Select Grade Mine Foreman 45 Years Mine Mate Grade I 40 Years Blaster Grade II 35 Years

MOIL Various Posts Selection Process

The MOIL 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Computer Based Online Test Document Verification

The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 90 minutes (in one sitting) consisting of Objective Type question (MCQ) (100 marks) break up of which is general knowledge for 10 marks, reasoning 10 marks and subject knowledge will be for 80 marks

MOIL Various Post Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies according to the post candidate has applied. Check the table below for detailed salary as per post

Post Name Salary Mine Foreman I Rs.26,900-3%- 48,770/- Select Grade Mine Foreman Rs.27600 – 3% - 50040/- Mine Mate Grade I Rs. 24800 - 3% - 44960/- Blaster Grade II Rs. 24,100-3%-43,690/

Steps to Apply for the MOIL Various Post

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - moil.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment notice

Step 3: Click on the apply link

Step 4: Click on the buton to Register

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and submit the application

Step 6: On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference