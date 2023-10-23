MOIL Jobs Apply for 32 Vacancies

MOIL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 32 Various Posts, Apply Online

MOIL Recruitment 2023 is out for 32 Various Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for MOIL Recruitment 2023.

MOIL Recruitment 2023
MOIL Recruitment 2023

MOIL Various Post Recruitment 2023: The Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) has released the recruitment notification for 32 Various Posts on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above vacancies started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 9. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - moil.nic.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a Computer based online test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

MOIL Various Post Recruitment 2023

MOIL notification for the recruitment of 32  Various Posts has been released. The application process for the post started on November 7. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

MOIL Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Manganese Ore India Limited

Posts Name

Various Posts

Total Vacancies

32

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 20, 2023

Application Start Date

October 20, 2023

Application End Date

November 7, 2023

Selection process

Computer Based Test

Document Verification

MOIL Various Post Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MOIL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 32 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of MOIL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Various Post

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For MOIL Various Posts?

Candidates can fill out the MOIL application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) is Rs 295, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/Employees of MOIL Limited need not pay any application fees.

Category

Application Fee

GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer)

Rs 295

SC/ST/Employees of MOIL Limited

Nill

Vacancies For MOIL Various Post

A total of 32 vacancies were announced by MOIL for Various posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post

Number of Posts

Select Grade Mine Foreman

5

Mine Foreman I

1

Mine Mate Grade I

15

Blaster Grade II

11

Total

32

What is the MOIL Various Post Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for MOIL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the MOIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

To apply for the MOIL Recruitment 2023, candidates must hold a Diploma or ITI in the relevant discipline from a reputable university or institute.

Age Limit:

The age limit varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check the table below to know about the age limit for each post

Post Name

Age Limit

Mine Foreman I

40 Years

Select Grade Mine Foreman

45 Years

Mine Mate Grade I

40 Years

Blaster Grade II

35 Years

MOIL Various Posts Selection Process

The MOIL 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Computer Based Online Test
  2. Document Verification

The duration of Computer Based Online Test will be for 90 minutes (in one sitting) consisting of Objective Type question (MCQ) (100 marks) break up of which is general knowledge for 10 marks, reasoning 10 marks and subject knowledge will be for 80 marks

MOIL Various Post Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies according to the post candidate has applied. Check the table below for detailed salary as per post

Post Name

Salary

Mine Foreman I

Rs.26,900-3%- 48,770/-

Select Grade Mine Foreman

Rs.27600 – 3% - 50040/-

Mine Mate Grade I

Rs. 24800 - 3% - 44960/-

Blaster Grade II

Rs. 24,100-3%-43,690/

Steps to Apply for the MOIL Various Post

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - moil.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment notice 

Step 3: Click on the apply link

Step 4: Click on the buton to Register

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and submit the application

Step 6: On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for MOIL Various Post Recruitment 2023 be released?

The MOIL Recruitment 2023 for Various Posts is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 32 posts.

How many posts have been announced in MOIL Recruitment 2023 for Various Posts?

A total of 32 posts have been announced in the MOIL Recruitment 2023 notification for Various posts.

What is the age limit to apply for MOIL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 45 years can apply for MOIL Recruitment 2023 for Various posts. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the MOIL Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for MOIL Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. Online Test and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

