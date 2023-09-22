Most Expected Questions for MPPSC General Studies: Top Questions Asked Title: Most Expected Questions for MPPSC General Studies: PDF Download

Most Expected Questions for MPPSC General Studies: Get here the top GK questions that are repeatedly asked in MPPSC SSE. Check the questions asked from History, Geography, Polity, Economy of MP & India, etc.

Most Expected Questions for MPPSC General Studies: The MPPSC prelims state service exam is scheduled for 17 December. The MPPSC prelims exam consists of two papers i.e. General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 1 where paper 1 consists of the History of MP & India, the Geography of MP & India, the constitutional system, science & technology, etc. and paper 2 consists of general aptitude.

In the article below we have compiled the top questions for MPPSC paper 1 that are frequently asked in the MPPSC exam. Students are recommended to go through the questions provided below.

Most Expected Questions for MPPSC General Studies

Check the top questions provided below that are repeatedly asked in the examination from history, polity, and geography of India and Madhya Pradesh as well as the current events of national and international events

The area that acts as a boundary or a transition zone between two ecosystems is known as

(A) Ecosphere

(B) Ecoboundary

(C) Ecotwin

(D) Ecotone

Answer: D

Which of the following regions of our country is known as a “Hotspot of Biodiversity”?

(A) Thar Desert

(B) Western Ghats

(C) Eastern Ghats

(D) Deccan Plateau

Answer: C

Which pollution causes Itai-Itai disease in human beings?

(A) Mercury pollution

(B) Cadmium pollution

(C) Arsenic pollution

(D) Nitrate pollution

Answer: B

In terms of gross production of coal, what is the rank of Madhya Pradesh in India?

(A) Second

(B) Third

(C) Fourth

(D) Fifth

Answer: D

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act; 2006, which of the following marks is made mandatory on all processed fruit products sold in our country?

(A) FPO

(B) ISI

(C) BEE

(D) HALLMARK

Answer: A

What amount will be given to eligible women under "Ladli Bahna Yojana” of the Madhya Pradesh Government?

(A) 1,000 p.m.

(B) 2,000 p.m.

(C) 500 p.m.

(D) 2,500 p.m.

Answer: A

As per the 2011 Census of India, which district of Madhya Pradesh has the least population density?

(A) Dindori

(B) Alirajpur

(C) Niwari

(D) Mandla

Answer: A

AYUSH is an acronym for

(A) Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy

(B) Allopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy

(C) Allopathy, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy

(D) Ayurveda and Allopathy, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy

Answer: A

What is the minimum population required for the declaration of a Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh?

(A) 500

(B) 1000

(C) 2000

(D) 5000

Answer: B

Who among the following shall preside over the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Madhya Pradesh in the absence of the Chief Minister?

(A) Minister of Home Department

(B) Minister nominated by Chief Minister

(C) Minister, Finance Department

(D) Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Department

Answer: B

Where did the Indian Army establish a quantum Laboratory in Madhya Pradesh in 2021?

(A) Mhow

(B) Jabalpur

(C) Bhopal

(D) Chhindwara

Answer: A

Which of the following countries in Asia is not a landlocked country?

(A) Nepal

(B) Thailand

(C) Laos

(D) Bhutan

Answer: D







Who is the author of the book “Tahqiq-i-Hind“?

(A) Ziauddin Barani

(B) Amir Khusro

(C) Al-Biruni

(D) Abdur Razzaq

Answer: C

Which of the following statements regarding the climate of Madhya Pradesh is not correct? (A) The temperature in northern parts becomes low in comparison to southern parts in the winter season.

(B) The southeastern part of the state receives relatively higher rainfall.

(C) Temperature remains low in Morena and Datia districts during the summer season.

(D) Generally, the winter season is dry.

Answer: C







Which of the following statements regarding iron ore in Madhya Pradesh is not correct?

(A) Madhya Pradesh ranks third in the country in the production of iron ore.

(B) The hematite deposits are in the north-eastern part of Jabalpur district.

(C) Content of mica and silica is high in these deposits.

(D) The iron ore reserves have been reduced after the separation of Chhattisgarh State

Answer: D

Which of the following districts receives higher rainfall during the rainy season?

(A) Narsinghpur

(B) Mandsaur

(C) Mandla

(D)Chhatarpur

Answer: C







Which of the following is a benefit of industrial development and foreign trade?

(A) Increased competition

(B) Reduced availability of goods

(C) Decreased economic growth

(D) Higher unemployment rates

Answer: A

Who said the following words about Fundamental Rights: “A Fundamental Right should be looked upon, not from the point of view of any particular difficulty of that moment, but as something that you want to make permanent in this Constitution”?

(A) Justice P.N. Bhagwati

(B) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

(C) Dr. S. Radhakrishnan

(D) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Answer: B

Which Article of the Indian Constitution provides the provisions related to the impeachment of the President?

(A) Article 53

(B) Article 73

(C) Article 61

(D) Article 72

Answer: C

When did Nehru introduce the “Objectives Resolution” in the Constituent Assembly?

(A) 9th December, 1946

(B) 28th April, 1947

(C) 22nd January, 1947

(D) 13th December, 1946

Answer: D

The famous freedom fighters Bhagirath Silawat, Saadat Khan and Vansh Gopal were associated with which of the following places?

(A) Bhopal

(B) Indore

(C) Sagar

(D) Hoshangabad

Answer: B

Dharma Rajeshwar Monument is related to which of the following ancient city?

(A) Dashpur

(B) Besnagar

(C) Mahishmati

(D) Avanti

Answer: A

Anand Singh Shyam and Dhanaiya Bai are artists of which of the following art?

(A) Dhokra Art

(B) Gond Painting

(C) Pithora Painting

(D) Bagh Printing

Answer: B

Which of the following National Parks is the first in India to officially introduce a mascot named “Bhoorsingh the Barasingha”?

(A) Kanha National Park

(B) Pench National Park

(C) Bandhavgarh National Park

(D) Satpura National Park

Answer: A

Which Act established the Dyarchy system in the Provinces?

(A) The Government of India Act of 1935

(B) The Government of India Act of 1919

(C) The Indian Council Act of 1861

(D) Morley-Minto Reforms of 1909

Answer: B

Related Articles,