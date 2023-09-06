MPPSC Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download With Answers

MPPSC Previous Year Question Paper: To understand about MPPSC 2023 exam pattern and difficulty level, students must practice MPPSC Previous Year Question Papers. Download the PDF of the MPPSC previous year paper here.

MPPSC Previous Year Question Paper: The MPPSC question paper is one of the best tools for adequate preparation for the exam as it gives candidates an insight into the type of questions asked and the difficulty level of the examination. Candidates preparing for the MPPSC exam 2023 must download the MPPSC Previous Year Question Paper through the link that is provided here.

It also provides valuable information about the exam structure and maximum marks. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is conducting the MPPSC exam for Prelims on 17 December 2023. Thus, it is advisable to practice the

MPPSC previous year question papers to achieve the desired marks in the exam. It enables them to align their strategy with the latest trends and requirements. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the MPPSC previous year question papers for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 on this page. This will help them to analyze their overall preparation level and focus on weak areas that require improvement.

Get the direct link to download previous years' MPPSC question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

MPPSC Previous Year Question Papers PDF

We have provided you with the direct link to download the PSPSC Prelims Previous Year Paper question paper PDF so as to make your preparation easy for the MPPSC exam 2023...

To fully understand the standards of the MPPSC Exam, candidates must go through the MPPSC Prelims question papers from the previous year. Candidates should solve questions from the MPPSC previous year question paper pdf to know the topics from which questions have been asked in the exam over the past years. Also, they should solve the MPPSC previous year question paper to discover their strength and weaknesses and strengthen their preparation accordingly.

Going by the previous 5 years exam analysis, the difficulty level of questions is moderate in the MPPSC previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam. Hence, solving MPPSC previous year question papers would be beneficial for the preparation. By analyzing their performance in past papers, they can detect their mistakes and boost question-solving speed and accuracy. Get the direct download link of MPPSC previous year question papers PDF for 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 shared below:

Benefits of Solving MPPSC Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are various advantages of solving MPPSC previous year question papers as listed below:

It helps them to assess the progress of their preparation and focus on improving their mistakes to score high on the exam.

Solving MPPSC's previous year's question papers will boost their question-solving speed, time management, and accuracy in the exam.

Solving MPPSC question papers will help them discover their strong and weak areas and prioritize the topics accordingly for adequate preparation.

Attempting MPPSC previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them know topics often asked in the exam along with the weightage and difficulty level.

How to Attempt MPPSC Previous Year Question Paper?

To solve the MPPSC previous year's question paper, follow the steps shared below:

Read the entire MPPSC previous year's question paper carefully.

Set a count-down timer or stopwatch in order to attempt the paper in real timed environment.

Attempt familiar questions first, then pick the less familiar ones in the MPPSC previous year's question papers.

Once the timers stop, do not attempt any questions and tally their answers with the answer key to know their overall performance and mistakes that require correction.

MPPSC Previous Year Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the MPPSC exam pattern to know the paper format, question type, distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the recruitment officials. There shall be a negative marking of One third (0.33) marks for every incorrect answer. Check the pattern of the MPPSC question paper for the written exam below:

MPPSC SSE Exam Pattern 2023 Exam Name Type of the Exam/Duration Marks MPPSC Prelims Exam General Studies 200 MPPSC Prelims Exam General Aptitude Test 200 MPPSC Mains Exam General Studies-I 300 MPPSC Mains Exam General Studies-II 300 MPPSC Mains Exam General Studies-III 300 MPPSC Mains Exam General Studies-IV 200 MPPSC Mains Exam Hindi 200 MPPSC Mains Exam Hindi Essay 100 MPPSC Interview Personality Test 175

Also, Read Related Articles