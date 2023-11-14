MPPSC Full Form: What MPPSC Stands For? Check All Details

MPPSC Full Form: MPPSC Full Form is the abbreviation of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check MPPSC eligibility, salary, job profile, etc.

MPPSC Full Form is Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. It is an independent state government agency of the state responsible for recruiting eligible candidates through the civil services exam and other competitive exams in Madhya Pradesh for various administrative posts. The commission conducts the MPPSC State Service Exam annually to recruit various posts, i.e. State Administrative Service Deputy District President, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Additional Assistant Development Commissioner, Development Block Officer, etc, in Madhya Pradesh.

The MPPSC selection process is conducted in three stages, i.e. preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview. Candidates must clear all the selection rounds to get appointed for various posts through the MPPSC State Service Exam. In this article, we have shared complete details of the MPPSC Full Form, including eligibility, syllabus, pattern, etc.

What is the full name of MPPSC?

The MPPSC Full Form is Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The officials conduct the MPPSC state service exam to recruit eligible candidates for multiple posts, including State Administrative Service Deputy District President, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Additional Assistant Development Commissioner, Development Block Officer, etc. The candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews.

MPPSC Full Form Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name State Administrative Service Deputy District President, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Additional Assistant Development Commissioner, Development Block Officer, Deputy Tehsildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Registrar, Chief Municipal Officer, and Cooperative Inspector Mode of Application Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Job Location Madhya Pradesh Official Website mppsc.mp.gov.in

What are the eligibility criteria for MPPSC?

After checking the MPPSC Full Form, candidates must ensure they fulfil the MPPSC age limit and eligibility conditions before submitting the online application form. Failing to fulfil any eligibility conditions will lead to rejection of their candidature.

Minimum Age 21 years Age Relaxation SC/ST: 5 years OBC: 5 years Female: 5 years Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Experience No Previous Experience Required

What are the exam patterns for MPPSC?

After knowing the MPPSC Full Form and eligibility, aspirants must check the paper pattern of the MPPSC exam to get an idea of the exam structure, question type, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by the officials. The detailed MPPSC Exam Pattern 2023 of the preliminary exam will be as follows.

MPPSC prelims exam consists of objective-type questions.

This exam consists of two papers, i.e. General Studies (Paper 1) and General Aptitude Test (Paper 2).

The exam carries 100 questions for 100 marks, with the exam duration of 2 hours for each paper.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response, and no negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration 1 General Studies 100 200 02 hours 2 General Aptitude Test 100 200 02 hours Total 200 400 4 hours

What is the salary for MPPSC?

Along with the knowledge of the MPPSC full form, candidates must also review the MPPSC salary before applying for the recruitment drive. The MPPSC salary differs as per the post. Check the post-wise MPPSC salary structure as follows.

MPPSC Salary Structure 2023 Post Grade Pay Salary Naib Tehsildar/ MP Subordinate Accounts Service Rs 3,600/- Rs 9,300/- Rs 34,800/- Miscellaneous Posts Rs 5,400/- Rs 15,600/- Rs 39,100/- Assistant Conservator of Forest Rs 5,400/- Rs 15,600/- Rs 39,100/-

MPPSC Full Form-Roles & Responsibilities

After understanding the MPPSC full form, eligibility, and other factors, aspirants must also check the roles and responsibilities applicable to the MPPSC State Service posts. Here is the detailed MPPSC Job Profile shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

To take care of law and order in the assigned area.

To implement government policies and schemes for the benefit of MP residents.

To undertake all the tasks and duties as allocated by senior authority.

