MPPSC Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) syllabus consists of the History of MP & India, the Geography of MP & India, the constitutional system, science & technology and general aptitude. Download the MPSC Prelims Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here. All interested and eligible aspirants for MPPSC should download the latest MPPSC syllabus and exam pattern and align their preparation accordingly.

Apart from the MPPSC syllabus, candidates should be well-acquainted with the MPPSC exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, total marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the commission. As per the exam expert analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the MPPSC prelims exam are usually moderate in nature. Hence, aspirants must be familiar with the MPPSC State Service Exam Syllabus and create a list of topics based on their marks weightage and difficulty level.

In this blog, a detailed MPPSC Prelims Syllabus PDF is compiled, including the MPPSC Prelims exam pattern, preparation strategy, and list of important books.

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023

Here is the major overview of the MPPSC Prelims syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming civil service exam.

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam Name State Service Exam 2023 Category MPPSC Prelims Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks 200 Duration 2 hours for each paper Negative Marking No negative marking

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 PDF

Candidates must download the MPPSC Prelims Syllabus PDF from the links shared below to learn about the topics that need priority in the preparation. Get the direct link to download the MPPSC Syllabus 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam.

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 PDF Download Here

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The MPPSC Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into two papers, i.e., General Studies and General Aptitude Test. Both papers comprise objective-type questions, each carrying 200 marks. Check the topic-wise MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 for all the sections below.

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 for General Studies

The MPPSC General Studies Syllabus PDF is divided into various sections, such as the history of MP & India, the Geography of MP, India, and the World, the constitutional system, science & technology, information and communication technology, etc. Check the detailed MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 for General Studies below.

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 for General Studies Section Topics History, Culture, and Literature of Madhya Pradesh Contribution of Madhya Pradesh to the freedom movement. Major-arts and Sculpture of Madhya Pradesh. Major Tribes and Dialect of Madhya Pradesh. Major festivals, Polk music, Folk arts and folk literature of Madhya Pradesh. Important Literator of Madhya Pradesh and their literature. Religious and tourist places of Madhya Pradesh. History of India Major features, Events, and administrative, Social, and Economic Systems of Ancient and Medieval India. Social and Religious reform movements in the 19th and 20th century. Independence Struggle and Indian National Movement for Freedom Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence. Geography of Madhya Pradesh Forest, Forest Produce, Wildlife. Rivers, Mountains and Mountain ranges of Madhya Pradesh. Climate of Madhya Pradesh. Natural and Mineral Resources of Madhya Pradesh. Transports in Madhya Pradesh. Major Irrigation and Electrical Projects in Madhya Pradesh. Agriculture, Animal husbandry, and Agriculture based industries in Madhya Pradesh. Geography of World and India Physical Geography Physical features and Natural regions. Natural Resources: Forest, Mineral resources, Water, Agriculture, Wildlife, National Parks/Sanctuaries/Safari. Social Geography:- Population related, demography (Population growth, Sex Ratio, Literacy, and Economic activities) Economic Geography: Natural and Human resources (Industry; Modes of Transport) Continents/Countries/Oceans/Rivers/Mountains of the world. Conventional and Non-Conventional Energy Resources. Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh (Governor, Council of Ministers, Legislative Assembly, High Court) Three Tier System of Panchayati Raj and Urban Administration in Madhya Pradesh Economy of Madhya Pradesh Demography and Census of Madhya Pradesh Economic Development of Madhya Pradesh Major Industries of Madhya Pradesh, etc. Constitution, Government, and Economy of India Government India Act 1919 and 1935. Constituent Assembly. Union Executive, President and Parliament. Fundamental Rights and Duties of the Citizens and Directive Principles of State Policy. Constitutional Amendments. Supreme Court and Judicial System. Indian Economy, Industrial Development and Foreign Trade, Import and Export. Financial Institutions- Reserve Bank of India, Nationalised Banks, Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Non-Banking Financial Institutions. Science and Technology Basic Principles of Science. Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and their Achievements, Satellite and Space Technology. Environment and Biodiversity. Ecological System. Nutrition, Food and Nutrient. Human Body. Agricultural Product Technology. Food Processing. Health Policy and Programmes. Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management. Current International and National Affairs Important Personalities and Places. Major Events. Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh. Information and Communication Technology Electronics, Information and Communication Technology. Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. E-Governance. Internet and Social Networking Sites. E-commerce. National and Regional Constitutional/Statutory Bodies Election Commission of India. State Election Commission. Union Public Service Commission. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Comptroller and Auditor General. NITI Aayog. Human Rights Commission. Women Commission. Child Protection Commission. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission. Backward class Commission. Information Commission. Vigilance Commission. National Green Tribunal. Food Preservation Commission etc.

MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 for General Aptitude Test

The MPPSC General Aptitude Test Syllabus PDF is divided into various sections, such as comprehension, logical reasoning & analytical ability, general mental ability, basic numeracy, decision making, etc. Check the detailed MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023 for the General Aptitude Test below.

Comprehension.

Interpersonal skills including communication skills.

Logical reasoning and analytical ability.

Decision-making and problem-solving.

General mental ability.

Basic numeracy (number and their relations, order of magnitude, etc-Class X level). Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, table, data, sufficiency, etc-Class X level).

Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level).

MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

The MPPSC prelims examination consists of two papers i.e. General Studies and General Aptitude test and each paper will be of 2 hours of duration. Check the details below for the MPPSC prelims exam pattern

The MPPSC Prelims Exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.

There are two papers in the MPPSC state service prelims exam pattern i.e., General Studies and General Aptitude Test.

The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours.

There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the MPPSC Prelims exam.

MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 200 2 hours General Aptitude Test 200 2 hours

How to Cover MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023?

MPPSC State Service Examination is one of the most popular competitive exams in Madhya Pradesh. Many candidates apply for this prelims exam, but only a few can ace it with a well-planned strategy and the use of the right study material. Hence, analyzing the MPPSC syllabus is crucial to cover all the topics and their sub-topics. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the MPPSC State Service exam 2023.

Check the MPPSC Prelims syllabus and exam pattern carefully and prioritize higher-weightage topics in the study plan.

Get your hands on the best MPPSC prelims books and study materials to build conceptual clarity and learn core topics in a clear and defined manner.

Attempt mock tests and MPPSC previous year's question papers to get insights into the nature and difficulty level of topics asked in the exam.

Revise all the topics regularly to avoid forgetting any important concept on the exam day.

Best Books to Cover MPPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the finest MPPSC prelims books based on the revised exam requirements, trends, and format. This will help them to build a strong grip on the topics specified in the MPPSC Prelims Syllabus PDF. Check the expert-recommended MPPSC Prelims Syllabus PDF below.

Indian Polity (4 & 5edition) by M. Laxmikant

Madhya Pradesh Ek Parichaya by McGraw Hill Publication

Fast track objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Spectrum for Modern Indian History by Rajiv Ahir

Quantitative Aptitude for competitive exam by RS Agarwal

A new approach to reasoning verbal, non-verbal & Analytical by Arihant Publication

Indian Yearbook by GOI Publication

An Introduction to Madhya Pradesh General Knowledge by Sonali Bansal

