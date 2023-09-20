MPPSC Apply Online 2023: Application Starts From September 22 at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Application Form 2023: The MPPSC application for 227 SSE vacancies will start from September 22. Eligible candidates can apply online till October 21 at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check here application form link, application fees, important date and more.

MPPSC Application Form 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC State Service Examination (SSE) notification of 227 vacancies at mppsc.mp.gov.in to recruit candidates for State Administrative Service Deputy District president, Deputy Superintendent of Police, etc. for Madhya Pradesh state. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts from September 22, 2023, till October 21, 2023.

Check the article below for the MPPSC online application, important dates, application fees and more.

MPPSC Application Form 2023: Overview

As per the latest notice released by the MPPSC, the candidates will be able to apply online from September 22, 2023, till October 21, 2023 and the exam is scheduled to conduct on December 12, 2023 in two shifts. Below we have mentioned all the important dates and information regarding the MPPSC Application Form 2023

MPPSC Application Form 2023 Particulars Details Exam Name Madhya Pradesh State Service Examinations 2023 Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Total Vacancies 227 State Madhya Pradesh, India MPPSC Notification Release Date September 5, 2023 MPPSC Application Form 2023 Release Date September 22, 2023 MPPSC Apply Online Last Date October 21, 2023 (till 12 PM) MPPSC Application Form Correction Facility September 25 to October 23, 2023 (12:00 pm) MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 December 8, 2023 MPPSC Exam Dates 2023 (Prelims) December 17, 2023 Official Website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Application Form 2023 Link

On the MPPSC's official website, a link to the MPPSC apply online form is available. The MPPSC Pre 2023 online form must be submitted by October 21, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the MPPSC application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct MPPSC apply online link provided below to submit the MPPSC state service exam online.

MPPSC Application Form 2023 Apply Online Link

MPPSC Application Fees

The fees to fill the MPPSC Application Form 2023 varies as per the category. The application fees for general category candidates is Rs 500 whereas the application fees for OBC/SC/ST candidates is Rs 250

Category Application Fees General 500 OBC/SC/ST (Resisdent of Madhya Pradesh Only) 250

What are documents needed to fill MPPSC application form 2023?

While filling the MPPSC application from candidates need to carry certain documents and valid phone number and email id. We have listed the documents below

Valid Phone Number

Valid Email ID

Photograph (in the prescribed format)

Signature (in the prescribed format)

Marksheets of educational qualification

Other required documents

Steps to Apply for MPPSC

The MPPSC application is been divided into three steps process like registration of candidate, application form filling and application fees. Below we have listed the steps to fill the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online button

Step 3: Click on link in front of “Recruitment Advertisement for State Service Examination 2023”

Step 4: Click on the application form button

Step 5: Read all the instructions carefully and start registering with the required details

Step 6: After registration a new application number will be generated keep this for future reference

Step 7: Now login with application number and fill the remaining details

Step 8: Pay the required fees and submit the application

Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference