MPPSC Apply Online 2023: Application Starts From September 22 at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Application Form 2023: The MPPSC application for 227 SSE vacancies will start from September 22. Eligible candidates can apply online till October 21 at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check here application form link, application fees, important date and more.

MPPSC Application Starts From September 22 at mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC Application Starts From September 22 at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Application Form 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC State Service Examination (SSE) notification of 227 vacancies at mppsc.mp.gov.in to recruit candidates for State Administrative Service Deputy District president, Deputy Superintendent of Police, etc. for Madhya Pradesh state. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts from September 22, 2023, till October 21, 2023. 

Check the article below for the MPPSC online application, important dates, application fees and more.

MPPSC Application Form 2023: Overview

As per the latest notice released by the MPPSC, the candidates will be able to apply online from September 22, 2023, till October 21, 2023 and the exam is scheduled to conduct on December 12, 2023 in two shifts. Below we have mentioned all the important dates and information regarding the MPPSC Application Form 2023

Career Counseling

MPPSC Application Form 2023

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Madhya Pradesh State Service Examinations 2023

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Total Vacancies

227

State

Madhya Pradesh, India

MPPSC Notification Release Date

September 5, 2023

MPPSC Application Form 2023 Release Date

September 22, 2023

MPPSC Apply Online Last Date

October 21, 2023 (till 12 PM)

MPPSC Application Form Correction Facility

September 25 to October 23, 2023 (12:00 pm)

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023

December 8, 2023

MPPSC Exam Dates 2023 (Prelims)

December 17, 2023

Official Website

https://mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Application Form 2023 Link

On the MPPSC's official website, a link to the MPPSC apply online form is available. The MPPSC Pre 2023 online form must be submitted by October 21, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the MPPSC application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct MPPSC apply online link provided below to submit the MPPSC state service exam online.

MPPSC Application Form 2023

Apply Online Link

Check mppsc notification

MPPSC Application Fees

The fees to fill the MPPSC Application Form 2023 varies as per the category. The application fees for general category candidates is Rs 500 whereas the application fees for OBC/SC/ST candidates is Rs 250

Category

Application Fees

General

500

OBC/SC/ST (Resisdent of Madhya Pradesh Only)

250

What are documents needed to fill MPPSC application form 2023?

While filling the MPPSC application from candidates need to carry certain documents and valid phone number and email id. We have listed the documents below 

  • Valid Phone Number
  • Valid Email ID
  • Photograph (in the prescribed format)
  • Signature (in the prescribed format)
  • Marksheets of educational qualification
  • Other required documents  

Steps to Apply for MPPSC

The MPPSC application is been divided into three steps process like registration of candidate, application form filling and application fees. Below we have listed the steps to fill the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online button 

Step 3: Click on link in front of “Recruitment Advertisement for State Service Examination 2023” 

Step 4: Click on the application form button 

Step 5: Read all the instructions carefully and start registering with the required details

Step 6: After registration a new application number will be generated keep this for future reference

Step 7: Now login with application number and fill the remaining details

Step 8: Pay the required fees and submit the application

Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next