MPPSC Notification 2023 Out: Apply Online For PCS State Service Vacancy at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility

MPPSC Recruitment 2023-2024 Notification has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for 227 vacancies. Check Online Application Link, Vacancies, Exam Date, Registration Dates and other details here.

MPPSC SSE 2023 Notification Download: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the State Service Exam 2023. The online registration link will be available on 22 September 1012 at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates can submit their application on or before 21 October 2023.

A total of 227 vacancies will be filled. Candidates residing in the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as those residing outside the state of Madhya Pradesh can apply for this opportunity. The selection of the candidates for MPPSC exam 2023 will be done on the basis of the prelims exam, mains exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the Mains Examination.

MPPSC SSE Exam Date 2023-24

The prelims exam will be held on 17 December 2023 (Sunday) in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM for General Studies while the second shift will be conducted from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM for General Aptitude Test.

MPPSC SSE Notification Download

MPPSC SSE Vacancy 2024 Details

The commission is inviting applications for a total of 227 posts. The post-wise break up of vacancies is provided in the table below: