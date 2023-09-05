MPPSC Notification 2023 Out: Apply Online For PCS State Service Vacancy at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility

MPPSC SSE 2023 Notification Download: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the State Service Exam 2023. The online registration link will be available on 22 September 1012 at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates can submit their application on or before 21 October 2023.
A total of 227 vacancies will be filled. Candidates residing in the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as those residing outside the state of Madhya Pradesh can apply for this opportunity. The selection of the candidates for MPPSC exam 2023 will be done on the basis of the prelims exam, mains exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the Mains Examination.
MPPSC SSE Exam Date 2023-24
The prelims exam will be held on 17 December 2023 (Sunday) in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM for General Studies while the second shift will be conducted from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM for General Aptitude Test.
MPPSC SSE Vacancy 2024 Details
The commission is inviting applications for a total of 227 posts. The post-wise break up of vacancies is provided in the table below:
|
Name of the Post
|
Total Vacancies
|
State Administrative Service Deputy District President
|
27
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police
|
22
|
Additional Assistant Development Commissioner
|
17
|
Development Block Officer
|
16
|
Deputy Tehsildar
|
3
|
Excise Sub Inspector
|
3
|
Chief Municipal Officer
|
17
|
Cooperative Inspector
|
122
|
Total Posts
|
227
Who can Apply for MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 ?
- The candidates who possess a graduation degree from a recognized institute
- Those whose age is between 21 years and 40 years
MPPSC PCS 2023 Notification: Overview
|
Name of the Exam
|
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Name of the Exam
|
State Service Exam 2023
|
Number of posts
|
227
|
MPPSC PCS Notification Date
|
5 September 2023
|
MPPSC PCS Application Date
|
22 September 2023
|
MPPSC PCS Application Last Date
|
21 October 2023
|
MPPSC PCS Admit Card Date
|
8 December 2023
|
MPPSC PCS Exam Date
|
17 December 2023
|
Official Website
|
https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/
How can I fill MPPSC State Service Application Form 2023 ?
To fill out the MPPSC State Service Application Form 2023, you will need to follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the MPPSC.
Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link
Step 3: Create a new account or login to your existing account.
Step 4: Select the 'MPPSC State Service Examination 2023'
Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and take the print out of the application form