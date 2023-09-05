MPPSC Notification 2023 Out: Apply Online For PCS State Service Vacancy at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility

MPPSC Recruitment 2023-2024 Notification has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for 227 vacancies. Check Online Application Link, Vacancies, Exam Date, Registration Dates and other details here.

MPPSC PCS 2023 Notification
MPPSC SSE 2023 Notification Download: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the State Service Exam 2023. The online registration link will be available on 22 September 1012 at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates can submit their application on or before 21 October 2023.

A total of 227 vacancies will be filled. Candidates residing in the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as those residing outside the state of Madhya Pradesh can apply for this opportunity. The selection of the candidates for MPPSC exam 2023  will be done on the basis of the prelims exam, mains exam and interview.  The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the Mains Examination.

MPPSC SSE Exam Date 2023-24

The prelims exam will be held on 17 December 2023 (Sunday) in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM for General Studies while the second shift will be conducted from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM for General Aptitude Test.

MPPSC SSE Notification Download

MPPSC SSE Vacancy 2024 Details

The commission is inviting applications for a total of 227 posts. The post-wise break up of vacancies is provided in the table below:

Name of the Post

Total Vacancies

State Administrative Service Deputy District President 

27 

Deputy Superintendent of Police 

22 

Additional Assistant Development Commissioner 

17 

Development Block Officer 

16 

Deputy Tehsildar 

Excise Sub Inspector 

Chief Municipal Officer  

17 

Cooperative Inspector 

122 

Total Posts

227 

Who can Apply for MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 ?

  • The candidates who possess a graduation degree from a recognized institute
  • Those whose age is between 21 years and 40 years

MPPSC PCS 2023 Notification: Overview 

Name of the Exam

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Name of the Exam

State Service Exam 2023

Number of posts 

227 

MPPSC PCS Notification Date

5 September 2023  

MPPSC PCS Application Date

22 September 2023  

MPPSC PCS Application Last Date

21 October 2023  

MPPSC PCS Admit Card Date

8 December 2023  

MPPSC PCS Exam Date

17 December 2023  

Official Website

https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

 

 

How can I fill MPPSC State Service Application Form 2023 ?

To fill out the MPPSC State Service Application Form 2023, you will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the MPPSC.

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link

Step 3: Create a new account or login to your existing account.

Step 4: Select the 'MPPSC State Service Examination 2023'

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and take the print out of the application form

FAQ

What is MP State Service Exam Date ?

The exam will be conducted on 17 Dec 2023.

Is MPPSC State Service Notification Released ?

Yes, the notification is available on the official website.
