MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Download ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020 Call Letter here

MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card on its website. All such candidates who applied for MP ANMTST 2020 Exam can now download their call letters through the official website of MP Vyapam.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card Download link is given below. Candidates are required to follow the steps given below for downloading the admit card.

How and Where to Download MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on Test Admit Card - ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter the Application No. ( Max. 13 digits), Date of Birth as ( DD/MM/YYYY) and click on the search button. MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download MP ANMTST 2021 Admit Card

The candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card. Candidates should note that only test admit card and original Photo-ID is allowed inside the Exam Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited.

Advisory for candidates regarding covid-19

During Exam:

There will be Five A4 size sheets kept at each candidate’s desk for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitisers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall. Candidates are required to sign on the Attendance sheet after sanitizing hands with sanitiser.

After Exam:

On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.