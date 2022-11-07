MP Board Exam 2023: Revised Dates RELEASED

MP Board Exam 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will organise board examinations for classes 10th and 12th in February, announces MP Education Minister. View the dates here.

MP Board Exam 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to conduct class 10th and class 12th board exams from February 13, 2023.

The Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar, informed via his Twitter handle on November 4th, 2022.

“Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023,” Education Minister Pramar tweeted.

The offfical handle of MP school education department retweeted Minister's tweet on its page.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), in its press release dated October 3rd, 2022, had announced different dates. The notice mentioned that High school and Higher secondary practical examinations 2023 organised by MP Board would be held between February 13th and March 25th, 2023. Meanwhile, the theory examinations would be conducted between February 15th and March 20th, 2023.

The announcement was made on MPBSE’s Twitter account with the attached press release document.

This is the press release:



Students should note that the exam dates have been slightly modified and a date-sheet is yet to be announced. The date-sheet for MP Board exam 2023 is likely to be published soon on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

