MP High Court Law Clerk Result 2020 Declared @mphc.gov.in, Check Score Card and Other Update Here

MP High Court Law Clerk Result 2020 Declared: Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the Result/Score Card for MP High Court Law Clerk cum Research Assistant exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the High Court Law Clerk Research Assistant Interview round can check their Result/Score card available on the official website of MP High Court- mphc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their Result/Score Care with providing their login credentials like Application number and Date of Birth on the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) had invited applications for the Law Clerk cum Research Assistant posts from the eligible candidates.

Candidates having certificate like Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any College/ School/University/Institute established by law in India have applied for these posts.

Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

All those candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the MP High Court Law Clerk cum Research Assistant can check their Result/Score Card from the official website. You can also check your Result/Score Care from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MP High Court Law Clerk Result 2020





Process to Download MP High Court Law Clerk Result 2020

Visit the official website. i.e. mphc.gov.in

Click on the link- 25-01-2020 - SCORE CARD TO THE POST OF LAW CLERK-CUM-RESEARCH ASSISTANT EXAM-2019 displaying on the home page.

You will get a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials to get your Result/Score Card.

You should save a copy of the Result/Score Card for future reference.

You May Also Read

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court for latest updates regarding the MP High Court Law Clerk cum Research Assistant 2019 exam. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.