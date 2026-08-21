MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today For 200 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close the online application process for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 today August 21, 2026. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 200 Patwari posts under the Group-2 Sub Group-4 Combined Recruitment Examination. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can apply through the official website before the closing time. The online applications commenced from August 4, 2026. After the application process ends the board will open a correction window until August 23, 2026.

Selected candidates will serve in the revenue department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The written examination will be conducted from September 22, 2026.

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested in the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications online through the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in. The application process started on August 4, 2026, and the last date to apply has been extended to August 21, 2026. Candidates must complete the registration and fee payment before the application window ends. Check the direct apply link in the table below.