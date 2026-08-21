MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Today For 200 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
MPESB will close the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 application process today August 21, 2026. The recruitment will fill 200 Patwari posts under the Patwari recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website before the deadline ends. The CBT based exam will be conducted from September 22, 2026.
Key Points
- MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 applications close today, August 21, 2026.
- Correction window open until August 23, 2026; written exam on September 22, 2026.
- MPESB is recruiting 200 Patwari posts; applications began August 4, 2026.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close the online application process for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 today August 21, 2026. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 200 Patwari posts under the Group-2 Sub Group-4 Combined Recruitment Examination. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can apply through the official website before the closing time. The online applications commenced from August 4, 2026. After the application process ends the board will open a correction window until August 23, 2026.
Selected candidates will serve in the revenue department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The written examination will be conducted from September 22, 2026.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested in the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications online through the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in. The application process started on August 4, 2026, and the last date to apply has been extended to August 21, 2026. Candidates must complete the registration and fee payment before the application window ends. Check the direct apply link in the table below.
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the MPESB Recruitment 2026 in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Post
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Patwari
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No. of Vacancies
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200
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 4, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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August 21, 2026 (Extended)
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Last Date for Application Correction
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August 23, 2026
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Exam Date
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September 22, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
The written examination will be conducted in online mode. Candidates must read the official notification once for eligibility, district wise vacancies and other important details before submitting the application form.
How to Apply for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to complete the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 application process-
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Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.
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Click on the link that states Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026.
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Enter your personal, educational and other details in the application form.
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Upload the required documents asked.
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Pay the application fee online as per your category.
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Check all details once and then submit your application forms
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Download and save a copy of the application form for future references.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee while submitting their online application form. The fee varies depending on the candidate category. Check the application fees details in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Unreserved Candidates
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Rs 500
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MP Domicile SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWBD Candidates
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Rs 250
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MP Online Portal Fee
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Rs 20 to Rs 60, depending on mode
For more details and official announcements related to the MPESB Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.