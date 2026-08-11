MP Patwari Salary 2026: एमपी पटवारी पे स्केल, इन हैंड सैलरी, भत्ते और सुविधाएं
MP Patwari Salary 2026: मध्य प्रदेश पटवारी पद के लिए सिलेक्ट होने वाले उम्मीदवारों को 5200 रुपये से 20,200 रुपये तक का वेतन मिलेगा। जिसका ग्रेड पे 2100 रुपये शामिल है। एमपी पटवारी का वेतन, भत्ते, इन हैंड सैलरी सहित डिटेल्स लेख में देखें।
MPESB Patwari Salary 2026: मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (MPESB) की ओर से 200 पदों पर आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। यह नौकरी अच्छे वेतन के साथ-साथ उम्मीदवारों को तरक्की के अवसर प्रदान करती है। इच्छुक व योग्य उम्मीदवारों को पटवारी के वेतन की जानकारी अवश्य होनी चाहिए। इससे उन्हें इस पद से जुड़े वित्तीय लाभों को समझने में मदद मिलेगी। मध्य प्रदेश पटवारी के वेतन और ग्रेड के बारे में जानने के लिए आगे लेख पढ़ें।
MP Patwari Salary 2026: एमपी पटवारी सैलरी
मध्य प्रदेश पटवारी की नौकरी में कई कर्तव्य और जिम्मेदारियां शामिल हैं। एमपी पटवारी भूमि अभिलेख प्रबंधन, राजस्व संबंधी कार्यों के लिए जिम्मेदार होता है। इस पद के लिए नियमित रूप से फील्ड विजिट और राजस्व अधिकारियों के साथ काम करना होता है। पटवारी पद के लिए वेतनमान 5200 रुपये से 20,200 रुपये तक होगा। जिसमें 2100 रुपये का ग्रेड पे शामिल है।
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पोस्ट का नाम
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एमपी पटवारी
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मूल वेतन
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5200 रुपये से 20,200 रुपये
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ग्रेड पे
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2400 रुपये
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इन हैंड सैलरी
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28,700 रुपये
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वेतन मैट्रिक्स
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7वें आयोग
Also Check: MP Patwari Vacancy 2026
MP Patwari in hand Salary 2026: एमपी पटवारी का वेतन कितना होता है?
एमपी पटवारी का मूल वेतन और भत्तों के साथ जोड़ा जाता है। जिसमें आयकर, पीएफ और अन्य शुल्क काट लिए जाते हैं। जिसके बाद शुरुआती मूल वेतन 5200 रुपये से 20,200 रुपये तक होता है। कर्मचारियों को 2100 रुपये का ग्रेड पे और अन्य भत्ते मिलते हैं। मध्य प्रदेश में पटवारी का मासिक वेतन 20,000 रुपये से 21,000 रुपये के बीच होने की उम्मीद है।
MP Patwari Salary 2026: भत्ते और सुविधाएं
मूल वेतन के साथ-साथ, नियुक्त उम्मीदवारों को अधिकारियों द्वारा निर्धारित विभिन्न लाभ और भत्ते भी मिलेंगे। इससे आपका कुल मासिक वेतन बढ़ेगा। मध्य प्रदेश पटवारी के वेतन में निम्नलिखित भत्ते शामिल हैं:
- मकान किराया भत्ता
- महंगाई भत्ता
- चिकित्सा भत्ते
- यात्रा भत्ते
- अवकाश यात्रा भत्ते
- बच्चों की शिक्षा भत्ता, आदि
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.