MP Police Admit Card 2023 Anytime at mppolice.gov.in: Check Constable Exam Dates Here

MP Police Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board will release the admit card of the exam for the post of Constable. Check Direct to Download MP Police Exam Call Letter, Exam Date, How to Download Admit Card and Other Details Here.

MP Police Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will release the admit card for the exam to be conducted for the post of Constable. The admit card link will be activated anytime soon as MP Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 August 2023. The admit card will be available at esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Admit Card 2023

The admit card link will be provided here. To download the admit card, the candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The candidates make sure that the information on the admit card is correct, including their name, date of birth, exam centre, and exam time.

MP Police Constable Exam 2023

The MP Police Constable Exam 2023 will be conducted on August 12, 2023 in two shifts: 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Applicants must carry their admit card to the exam center along with a valid photo ID.

MP Police Constable 2023 Highlights

Name of the Exam Body The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Exam Name MP Police Constable Exam 2023 Exam Date 12 August 2023 Exam Mode Offline Type Admit Card MP Police Admit Card to be released

How to Download MP Police Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download MP Police Constable Admit Card from the official website using the steps given in this article:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Select the language

Click on the "Latest Updates" tab.

Look for the "MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth in the provided fields.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download your admit card and take a printout for further use.