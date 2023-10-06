MP Police Constable Result 2023: Check Merit List PDF Date, Expected Cutoff Marks Here

MP Police Constable Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (ESB MP) is soon going to release the result for Constable Posts at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download MP Police Merit List PDF Date, Expected Cutoff Marks and other details here.

MP Police Constable Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (ESB MP) is soon expected to release the results of the exam conducted on 12 August to 12 September 2023. The result is expected to be announced by the first or second week of the board. According to reports, the board has completed preparations to release the MP Police Constable Result 2023 and is going to release the result of the board exam soon. However, no official update has been given by the board on this matter.

MP Police Result 2023

These results will be announced on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. Earlier, the board had released the answer key of the written examination in mid-September. Now, it will publish a PDF of the candidates selected for the next round of the selection process. The PDF contains the roll numbers of the eligible candidates in the written exam. The direct link to download the result will be available here.

MP Police Cutoff 2023

The cut-off list will be released along with the result. Seven times the total number of posts will be called for the next stage of selection i.e. Physical Test. Here, we have given the expected cut off table for the constable exam. The candidates can check minimum qualifying marks around these numbers.

General- 68-72 Marks

EWS- 62-65 Marks

OBC- 60-65 Marks

SC - 57-62 Marks

ST - 52-55 Marks

esb.mp.gov.in Constable Result 2023: Important Details

Candidates can check the table given below to get more information related to Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2023.

Name of Exam Body The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (ESB MP) Name of Exam MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 Recruitment Body MP Police Type Result Number of Vacancies 7411 Date of Exam 12th August to 12th September 2023 Answer Key Date 15 September 2023 Result Release Date October

MP Police Constable Result 2023

Candidates can download their 'MP Police Result' from the official website by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website 'esb.mp.gov.in' of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB).

Step 2: Visit the 'Results section' on the homepage and click on "Result- Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023".

Step 3: Download 'MP Police Constable Result PDF' will appear on the screen.

Step 4- Search your roll number in the list of eligible candidates You can also search your roll number using CTRL +F.

Step 5- Download the MP Police Result PDF for future reference and take a printout of it.

It is noteworthy that MPESB had issued notification for MP Police Constable Recruitment, for which the examination was conducted from August 12 to September 12, 2023 in two shifts i.e. shift 1 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Lakhs of students appeared in the examination. Through this examination, recruitment is to be done for 7411 posts in the police department.