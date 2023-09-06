MP Board 11th Information Practices Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Information Practices Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Information Practices Syllabus 2023-24: Students from MPBSE Class 11 can check their Information Practices Syllabus for academic session 2023-2024, here. Also, find the PDF download link attached below.

MPBSE Class 11 Information Practices Syllabus: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) takes the authority to conduct MP Board exams. Recently, they published syllabi for the current academic session 2023-2024, on its official website. We have brought to you a detailed MPBSE Syllabus for all subjects of Classes 9-12. Here, students can check the MPBSE Class 11 Information Practise Syllabus in detail.

Information Practise is an interesting subject that teaches basic coding languages such as Java to students. The subject is not limited to any stream, students belonging to any of the three streams can easily choose IP as their core subject if they wish to. Usually, it is kept as an option in opposition to Computers and Economics. The subject is scoring just like Computer Applications. All you need is some patience, dedication, and clarity of coding language to score well in it.

The syllabus attached here has been picked from MPBSE’s official website, thus students can easily rely on the syllabus presented by us, without any hesitation. We have also attached a free PDF download link to the article below. Students who wish to save the article for future reference can easily download it by using the link. Also, find links to the MPBSE Syllabus for other subjects of Class 11. Find your relevant subject and check the syllabus before you take a step ahead in your academic journey.

MPBSE Class 11 Information Practices Syllabus 2023-2024

S.No Chapters 1 Computer System - Introduction to computer and computing: evolution of computing devices, components of a computer system and their interconnections, Input/output devices. Computer Memory: Units of memory, types of memory — primary and secondary, data deletion, its recovery and related security concerns. Software: purpose and types — system and application software, generic and specific purpose software. 2 Emerging Trends - Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Immersive experience (AR, VR), Robotics, Big data and its characteristics, Internet of Things (loT), Sensors, Smart cities, Cloud Computing and Cloud Services (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS); Grid Computing, Block chain technology. 3 Brief overview of Python Working with List and Dictionaries Basics of Python programming, Python interpreter - interactive and script mode, the structure of a program, indentation, identifiers, keywords, constants, variables, types of operators, precedence of operators, data types, mutable and immutable data types, statements, expressions, evaluation and comments, input and output statements, data type conversion, debugging. Control Statements: if-else, if-elif-else, while loop, for loop Lists: list operations - creating, initializing, traversing and manipulating lists, list methods and built-in functions — len(), list(), append°, insert(), count°, index(), remove°, pop(), reverse°, sort(), min(), max(), sum() Dictionary: concept of key-value pair, creating, initializing, traversing, updating and deleting elements, dictionary methods and built-in functions — diet(), len(), keys(), values°, items(), update°, del°, clear() 4 Database concept Structured Query Language - Database Concepts: Introduction to database concepts and its need, Database Management System. Relational data model: Concept of domain, tuple, relation, candidate key, primary key, alternate key Advantages of using Structured Query Language, Data Definition Language, Data Query Language and Data Manipulation Language, Introduction to MySQL, creating a database using MySQL, Data Types Data Definition: CREATE DATABASE, CREATE TABLE, DROP, ALTER Data Query: SELFCI, FROM, WHERE with relational operators, BETWEEN, logical operators, IS NULL, IS NOT NULL Data Manipulation: INSERT,DELETE, UPDATE

To download MPBSE Class 11 Information Practices Syllabus in PDF, click on the link below

Also Find: