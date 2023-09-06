Explainer

MP Board 11th Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Physical Education Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 11 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Physical Education and its syllabus for class 11 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 11th Physical Education Syllabus and paper pattern

Thе 11th-gradе Physical Education еxam in thе MPBSE curriculum holds grеat significancе for studеnts prеparing for thе MP board еxams. Rеcеntly, thе Madhya Pradеsh Board of Sеcondary Examination (MPBSE) has rеlеasеd thе syllabus for both mandatory and optional subjеcts for thе upcoming 11th-gradе еxams in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar. To еnsurе thorough prеparation for thе MPBSE Class 11 еxams, it is еssеntial for studеnts to mеticulously go through thе syllabus and undеrstand thе grading systеm. This will еnablе thеm to carеfully stratеgizе thеir approach for thе MPBSE 11th-gradе еxams. 

Physical Education Paper Pattern for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

Pattern of the Physical Education Question Paper for Class 12 in the MP Board for the Academic Year 2023-24:

Questions 1 to 5 will consist of 28 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark.

Question 1 - Selection of the correct option, comprising 6 questions.

Question 2 - Fill in the blanks, totaling 6 questions.

Question 3 - True or False, comprising 6 questions.

Question 4 - Connecting related items, involving 5 questions.

Question 5 - Answer in one sentence, covering 5 questions.

Questions 6 to 12 will encompass a total of 7 questions, each worth 2 marks.

Questions 13 to 16 will involve a total of 4 questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Questions 17 to 20 will consist of a total of 4 questions, each holding 4 marks.

Physical Education Syllabus for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Physical Education for MPBSE class 11th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Physical Education Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Physical Education for MPBSE class 11th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;




Download MPBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF

 

Download MPBSE Class 11 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2023-2024 PDF



FAQ

What are the passing marks out of 70 in the MP board Class 11th Physical Education exam?

The passing marks out of 70 in the MP board Class 11th Physical Education exam is 23.1.

Is MPBSE Physical Education class 11 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE Physical Education class 11 syllabus pdf through this article. Click on the link provided at the end of the article to download the complete syllabus PDF and also go through the marking scheme.

How many questions are there in MP Board 11th Physical Education Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24?

There are 20 questions in the MP Board 11th Physical Education Exam according to the syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24.

