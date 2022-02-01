MPHC Admit Card 2022 for Steno and Assistant on 12 Feb, Check MP High Court Exam Date Here

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has published an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Stenographer Grade 3 and Assistant Grade 3

MPHC Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has published an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Stenographer Grade 3 and Assistant Grade 3. As per the notice, the court will conduct the exam for the said posts will be conducted on 22 February 2022 (Tuesday). Candidates who have applied for MPHC Recruitment 2021 will be required to download MPHC Admit Card from the official website 12 February onwards using their Registration Number and Password.

MPHC Prelims Exam will be held at 7 districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

MPHC Exam Pattern 2022