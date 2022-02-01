JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

MPHC Admit Card 2022 for Steno and Assistant on 12 Feb, Check MP High Court Exam Date Here

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has published an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Stenographer Grade 3 and Assistant Grade 3

Created On: Feb 1, 2022 14:40 IST
MPHC Admit Card 2022

MPHC Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has published an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Stenographer Grade 3 and Assistant Grade 3. As per the notice, the court will conduct the exam for the said posts will be conducted on 22 February 2022 (Tuesday). Candidates who have applied for MPHC Recruitment 2021 will be required to download MPHC Admit Card from the official website 12 February onwards using their Registration Number and Password.

MPHC Prelims Exam will be held at 7 districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

How to Download MPHC Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of MPHC - mphc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Provide your detail

Download MP High Court Admit Card 2022

Take a print out for future use

 

MPHC Exam Pattern 2022

Subject

No. Of Questions

Marks

G.K.+G.S., including G.K. of M.P.

30

30

Maths + Reasoning

20

20

General Hindi

10

10

English knowledge

20

20

Computer knowledge

20

20

Total

100

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

