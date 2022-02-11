MP High Court Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Steno and Assistant @mphc.gov.in, Download Link Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

MP High Court Admit Card 2022 released by High Court of Madhya Pradesh for Steno and Assistant posts on its official website @mphc.gov.in. Check how to download MP High Court Admit Card/Call Letter 2022 Steps, Direct PDF Link and exam dates details below here.

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 18:37 IST
MP High Court Admit Card 2022

MP High Court Admit Card 2022 Download: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) on mphc.gov.in. MPHC Grade 3 Exam will be conducted on 22 February 2022 (Tuesday). MPHC Admit Card Link is also provided below. Candidates can download MP High Court Admit Card by login into their account using Registration ID and Password

MPHC Admit Card Download Link

MP High Court Exam will be held at seven districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

How to Download MP  High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in
  2. Click on 'Recruitment / Result' Section given at the left side of the homepage
  3. Now, go to 'Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards'
  4. Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘To filling up the posts of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. Year-2021’
  5. It will redirect you to a login where you are required to enter your USER ID and Password
  6. Download MPHC Steno Admit Card and MPHC Assistant Admit Card

MP High Court Exam Pattern Details:

  • Total Number of Questions - 100
  • Total Marks - 100
  • Subjects - G.K.+G.S., including G.K. of M.P (30) Maths + Reasoning (20) General Hindi  (10) English knowledge (20) and Computer knowledge (20)
  • Time - 2 hours

Candidates who clear the MPHC Prelims Exam will be called for the mains exam.

MP High Court had published the notification for the recruitment of 1255 Stenographers and Assistants in the Courts of M.P.  on 12 November 2021.

FAQ

How to Get MP High Court Call Letter PDF Link?

Is MP High Court Admit Card 2022 Admit Card 2022 Released?

Yes

How to Download MP High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

You can download the admit card by clicking in the link given on the official website.

When is MP High Court Admit Card 2022 Steno Exam Date?

22 Feb 2022

What is MPHC Admit Card Date ?

11 Feb 2022

What is MPHC Admit Card Link ?

https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/772/74244/login.html
