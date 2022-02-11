MP High Court Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Steno and Assistant @mphc.gov.in, Download Link Here

MP High Court Admit Card 2022 released by High Court of Madhya Pradesh for Steno and Assistant posts on its official website @mphc.gov.in. Check how to download MP High Court Admit Card/Call Letter 2022 Steps, Direct PDF Link and exam dates details below here.

MP High Court Admit Card 2022 Download: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) on mphc.gov.in. MPHC Grade 3 Exam will be conducted on 22 February 2022 (Tuesday). MPHC Admit Card Link is also provided below. Candidates can download MP High Court Admit Card by login into their account using Registration ID and Password

MP High Court Exam will be held at seven districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

How to Download MP High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in Click on 'Recruitment / Result' Section given at the left side of the homepage Now, go to 'Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards' Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘To filling up the posts of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. Year-2021’ It will redirect you to a login where you are required to enter your USER ID and Password Download MPHC Steno Admit Card and MPHC Assistant Admit Card

MP High Court Exam Pattern Details:



Total Number of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Subjects - G.K.+G.S., including G.K. of M.P (30) Maths + Reasoning (20) General Hindi (10) English knowledge (20) and Computer knowledge (20)

Time - 2 hours

Candidates who clear the MPHC Prelims Exam will be called for the mains exam.

MP High Court had published the notification for the recruitment of 1255 Stenographers and Assistants in the Courts of M.P. on 12 November 2021.