MPMKVVCL AE Vacancy 2023: Apply for 38 Vacancies Online; Check Details

MPMKVVCL Bhopal Assistant Engineer & Manager Vacancy 2023: Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. issued the MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2023 Notification to recruit 38 Assistant Engineer and manager positions on a contract basis. MPMKVVCL Recruitment 2023 online applications will be accepted on the official website: portal.mpcz.in. The application starts from September 26 to October 10, 2023. The job location for the posts are Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Read the article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria and more.

MPMKVVCL Bhopal Assistant Engineer & Manager Vacancy 2023:

Candidates interested in MPMKVVCL AE Recruitment 2023 should read the entire article, including the notification pdf, essential dates, application link, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, and others. MPMKVVCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 will recruit a total of 38 vacancies. Candidates interested in applying for MPMKVVCL Recruitment should do so online by October 10, 2023. Given below is an overview of MPMKVVCL AE Recruitment 2023:

Post name Assistant Engineer(Electrical/IT) and Manager Conducting body MPMKVVCL Mode of application Online Vacancies 38 Category Government Jobs Last date of application October 10 2023 Job location Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Website portal.mpcz.in

MPMKVVCL AE Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the MPMKVVCL AE recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 38 vacancies announced under MPMKVVCL AE recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of MPMKVVCL AE recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

MPMKVVCL AE recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For MPMKVVCL AE Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 38 vacancies for MPMKVVCL AE recruitment 2023. Given below are the details of the vacancy notification:

Post name Total vacancies Assistant Engineer/ Manager (Electrical) 21 Assistant Engineer/ Manager (IT) 17 Total 38

How to Apply for MPMKVVCL AE Recruitment 2023?

Read the notification carefully before completing the MPMKVVCL Online Application. Given below are the steps to apply for the MPMKVVCL AE vacancies:

Visit the MPMKVVCL's official website, https://portal.mpcz.in

Register Online in the portal

Log in with your registration information

Complete the Application Form with required credentials

Fill out the application form and upload the relevant documents

Pay your application fees online

Submit the Application Form and print a copy for future reference

What are the application fees for MPMKVVCL AE Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the MPMKVVCL AE recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General: INR 1200/-

SC/ST/PWD/OBC/EWS: INR 600/-

Eligibility Criteria for MPMKVVCL AE Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the MPMKVVCL AE 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 21-43 years For age relaxation visit the official notification attached above Educational Qualification B.Tech degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ IT/ Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with a valid GATE Score in the respective branch

What is the salary of a MPMKVVCL AE?

According to the Madhya Pradesh Government laws, candidates recruited as Assistant Engineer will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 56,100/- . The fixed remuneration will be increased after one year based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the amount paid will be rounded off to the nearest Rs. 100/- in accordance with the Contract Policy.