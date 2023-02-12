MPPEB Excise Constable Admit Card 2023: Check आबकारी विभाग मध्यप्रदेश Call Letter Download Link

MPPEB Excise Constable Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Candidates can download आबकारी विभाग मध्यप्रदेश Call Letter from here.

MPPEB Excise Constable Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) uploaded the admit cards for the upcoming exam to be held for the post of Excise Constable (Aabakri) for Excise Department of MP from 20 February 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in MP Excise Constable Exam can download MP Excise Constable Admit Card from the official website- peb.mp.gov.in OR esb.mp.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, MP Aabkari Admit Card Link is provided in this article.

MP Abkari Admit Card Link can be downloaded by visiting the link below with the use of the application number and date of birth. Mocktest related to the exam is available at https://esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates come to appear in the examination only after being aware of the examination process through this.

MPPEB Excise Constable Admit Card 2023 Check Download Link

MPPEB Excise Constable Exam will be held in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The candidates are required to report between 8 AM to 9 PM and between 1 PM To 2 PM respectively.

How to Download MPPEB Excise Constable Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Admit Card Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment (for Excise Department M.P.) -2022

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page - esb.mp.gov.in

Step 4: Provide your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download MPPEB Abkari Admit Card 2023

MPPEB Excise Constable Excise Constable Exam Pattern 2023

The mode of the exam will be one. There will be 100 MCQs in the Question Paper of 100 marks. Each question will be of one mark. The questions will be framed on the 10th Class Curriculum. . The candidates can check the pattern of the exam below:

Topics Marks General Knowledge and Logical Reasoning 40 Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude 30 Science and Simple Arithmetic 30 Total 100

Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter the Examination Center (As per rule book). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. T.A.C. Self-attested photograph is mandatory in the second part of the application form. Candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested photo in the second part of the Test Admit Card.

After the completion of the examination, the score obtained by the candidate will be displayed on the computer screen. After the completion of online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen.

Any type of calculators, beepers, pagers, mobiles, cell phones or any other electric equipment etc. are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.