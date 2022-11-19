MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022 Released: Check Vacancy and Other Details

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is looking to recruit 300+ persons through Group-2 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test 2022. Check Details

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published the notification for Group-2 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test 2022 for the post of Chemist, Sanitary Inspector, Laboratory Assistant, Lab Assistant, Drug Inspector, Assistant Drug Specialist / Other Post, Assistant Chemist / Other Post, Assistant Microbiologist, Assistant Programmer, Fisheries Inspector, Senior Laboratory Assistant, Dairy Post Assistant, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Junior Dairy Post Assistant, Senior Laboratory Assistant, Naptol Inspector and System Manager.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in from 21 November to 05 December 2022 on peb.mp.gov.in. The correction in the application can be done by 29 December 2022. MPPEB Exam will be held on 20 February 2023.

MPPEB Group 2 Notification Download

MPPEB Group 2 Vacancy Details

Group-2 (Sub Group -3) Swachhta Nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022

Regular - 359

Backlog - 10

Samvida - 01

Eligibility Criteria for MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment

Educational Qualification:

Chemist - B.Sc in Chemistry

Sanitary Inspector - B.Sc and Diploma in Sanitary Subject

Laboratory Assistant - B.Sc

Lab Assistant - B.Sc in Chemistry and Botany

Drug Inspector - Pharmacy/pharmaceutical science/clinical pharmacology and medicine/microbiology

Candidates can check the details regarding the other posts in the PDF

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (5 years relaxation for reserved categories)

How to Apply for MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 21 November to 05 December 2022.