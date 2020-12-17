MP Vyapam Admit Card 2020 Released for Pharmacist/Lab Technician and other Group 5 posts @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the Admit Card for Group 5 Posts on its website. All such candidates who have applied for various posts under MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2020 can download the Group 5 Admit Card available on the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

In a bid to download the MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No, Date of Birth etc on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the posts of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others in Group 5 can check the details of the exam updates available on the official website of MPPEB. You can download the MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 from the direct link given below.



How to Download: MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 for Pharmacist/Lab technician and other

Visit to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)-peb.mp.gov.in

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020 available on the home page.

You will be redirected to the Admit Card link where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Candidates are advised to download and save the Admit Card for future reference.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited the online applications for recruitment to the 2150 posts of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others in Group 5.