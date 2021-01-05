MPPEB Jail Prahari Answer Key 2021 Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Raise Your Objections

MPPEB Jail Prahari Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the Answer Key for Jail Prahari Posts Exam on its website. All such candidates who have appeared in the MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 post exam can check their Answer Key available on the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can check the direct link for their Answer Key for Jail Prahari Posts Exam on the official website of MPPEB.

In a bid to download the Answer Key for Jail Prahari Post candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number, Date of Birth and also the date of exam given on the official website.

As per the short notice displaying on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, candidates can check the online Question papers with Answer and they can also raise their objections, if any, in online mode for Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has conducted the Jail Prahari post exam from 11 December to 24 December 2020 in the state.

You can check the details in this regards with the notification available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MPPEB Jail Prahari Answer Key 2021





How to Download: MPPEB Jail Prahari Answer Key 2021