MPPEB Jail Prahari Result 2020-2021 Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link for First Phase Recruitment Test Here

MPPEB Jail Prahari Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of online exam for the post of Jail Prahari Admit Card. Candidates, who appeared in MPPEB Jail Prahari Exam from 11 December to 24 December 2020, can download MPPEB Result from the official website of MPPEB peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Result Link is given below. Candidates can download MP Jail Prahari Result, directly, through the link below:

MPPEB Jail Prahari Result Download Link

How to Download MPPEB Jail Prahari Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in Click on the preferred language either ‘English’ or ‘Hindi’ Click on the link ‘First Phase Result - Jail Department - Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment Test 2020’, available on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where are required to Enter your ‘Application No.’ or ‘Roll Number’ and Date of Birth Solve the sum and click on ‘Search’ Button Download MPPEB Jail Prahari Result 2020

MPPEB Jail Prahari 2nd Phase - PST/PET

Candidate who are qualified in MPPEB Jail Prahari Exam will now appear for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates shall be informed about MPPEB Jail Prahari Physical Test such date, time and venue by post or by other means.

Final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in written exam and physical test.

MPPEB Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020 (Executive) is being done to fill up 228 vacancies. Online applications were invited from 27 July to 24 August 2021.