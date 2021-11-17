MPPSC AE Answer Key 2021 Released @mppsc.nic.in, Submit Objection

MPPSC AE Answer Key 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on mppsc.nic.in. Check Details Here.

MPPSC AE Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer key of the question paper for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D of State Engineering Service Exam 2020 on mppsc.nic.in. Candidates can download MPPSC Answer Key from the official website or directly through MPPSC AE Answer Key Link given below:

Candidates are also invited to submit objection through online mode. The objections should be submitted within seven days from the date of publication of the answer keys.

MPPSC AE Answer Key Download Link

How to Download MPPSC AE Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the MPPSC Official website - mppsc.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2020’

Download MPPSC AE Answer Key PDF

Check Answers and submit objection, if any

The exam was conducted on 14 November 2021 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 3 PM for Assistant Engineer and Boiler Inspector Posts for which online applications were invited from 15 January 2021 to 14 February on official website of MPPSC.