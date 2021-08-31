MPPSC Written Exam 2021 for Dental Surgeon Post Postponed @mppsc.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the exam for the Dental Surgeon post on its official website-mppsc.nic.in. Check latest update.

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2021 Postponed: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the exam date for the Dental Surgeon Examination 2019. Exam was scheduled on 05 September 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)-mppsc.nic.in.

According to the notice released, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has decided to postponed the written exam for MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2021 scheduled on 05 September 2021.

Commission has postponed the exam due to some unavoidable reason. All candidates who enrolled for the exam are advised to keep checking on the official website. The new dates of the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had invited application for the Dental Surgeon posts on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive. Commission was set to conduct the written exam for Dental Surgeon posts on 05 Septembr 2021.

All such candidates applied for the Dental Surgeon posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)-mppsc.nic.in. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2021 Postponement Notice