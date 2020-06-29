MPPSC Result 2019-20 for State Service and Forest Service Released @mppsc.com, Download MPPSC State Service and Forest Service Score Card

MP State Service and Forest Service Result 2019-20: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the score card along with OMR Sheet of Preliminary Exam for State Service and State Forest Service on its official website for all those candidates who have appeared in State Service and Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2019. The candidates can download MPPSC Result from website www.mppsc.nic.in or www.mppscdemo.in.

MPPSC State Service and Forest Service Result Link is given below. The candidates can also check their marks and answer sheet through the link using their Roll Number and Date of Birth. MPPSC State Service Score Card Link and MPPSC Forest Service Score Card Link are available on official website till 29 August 2020.

MP State Service and Forest Service Score Card Download

MP State Service and Forest Service Result Download Notice

Qualified candidates will now have to appear for MPPSC State Service and Forest Service Mains Exam 2020 details of which shall be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Those who qualify in the mains exam shall be called for Interview or Personality Test.

How to Download MP State Service and Forest Service Result 2019-20 ?

Go to official website of MPPSC - www.mppsc.nic.in Click on ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 - Download Score Card & OMR Sheet’ Enter your details (Roll Number is available on MPPSC Admit Card) Download MP State Service and Forest Service Score Link Check your marks and take a print out for future use

MPPSC State Services Exam (SSE) and MPPSC State Forest Exam (SFS) 2019 was conducted on 12 January 2020 at various centres in the state. MPPSC State Services Forest Service Final Answer Key was released on 06 February on official website. A total of 546 vacancies are available under MPPSC SSE and MPPSC SFS 2019-20.