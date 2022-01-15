MPPSC Result 2020-21 for State Service and State Forest Service Pre Exam Released, Download PDF and Cut-Off Here

MPPSC Result 2021 for State Service and State Forest Service Exam Result Link: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of State Service Prelims Exam 2020 State Forest Service Prelims Examination 2020 on mppsc.nic.in. The commission has prepared the roll number-wise list of selected candidates in MPPSC Prelims Exam 2020. Those who appeared in the exam on 25 July 2021 can download MPPSC Prelims Result through the link:
MPPSC Result Download Links:
How to Download MPPSC Result 2020 ?
- Go to the official website - mppsc.nic.in
- Click on the result link 'Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020' OR 'Result - State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020'
- Download MPPSC Result PDF 2021
- Check roll numbers of selected candidates
MPPSC State Service Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|Gender
|Cut-off Marks
|UR
|Open
|140
|Female
|138
|SC
|Open
|130
|Female
|128
|ST
|Open
|120
|Female
|118
|OBC
|Open
|132
|Female
|130
|EWS
|Open
|132
|Female
|1380
MPPSC State Forest Service Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|UR
|262
|SC
|248
|ST
|242
|OBC
|254
|EWS
|254
MPPSC State Service and State Forest Notification was published for filling up 345 vacancies.