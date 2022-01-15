JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

MPPSC Result 2020-21 for State Service and State Forest Service Pre Exam Released, Download PDF and Cut-Off Here

MPPSC Result 2020-21 for State Service and State Forest Service has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.nic.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Jan 15, 2022 22:11 IST
MPPSC Result 2021 for State Service and State Forest Service Exam Result Link: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of State Service Prelims Exam 2020 State Forest Service Prelims  Examination 2020 on mppsc.nic.in. The commission has prepared the roll number-wise list of selected candidates in MPPSC Prelims Exam 2020. Those who appeared in the exam on 25 July 2021 can download MPPSC Prelims Result through the link:

MPPSC Result Download Links:

MPPSC SSE Result

MPPSC SFS Result

How to Download MPPSC Result 2020 ?

  1. Go to the official website - mppsc.nic.in
  2. Click on the result link 'Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020' OR 'Result - State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020'
  3. Download MPPSC Result PDF 2021
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

MPPSC State Service Cut-Off Marks

Category Gender Cut-off Marks
UR Open 140
  Female 138
SC Open 130
  Female 128
ST Open 120
  Female 118
OBC Open 132
  Female 130
EWS Open 132
  Female 1380

MPPSC State Forest Service Cut-Off Marks

Category Cut-off Marks
UR 262
SC 248
ST 242
OBC 254
EWS 254

MPPSC State Service and State Forest Notification was published for filling up 345 vacancies.

 

