MPPSC Result 2020-21 for State Service and State Forest Service Pre Exam Released, Download PDF and Cut-Off Here

MPPSC Result 2020-21 for State Service and State Forest Service has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.nic.in. Check Download Link.

MPPSC Result 2021 for State Service and State Forest Service Exam Result Link: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of State Service Prelims Exam 2020 State Forest Service Prelims Examination 2020 on mppsc.nic.in. Those who appeared in the exam on 25 July 2021 can download MPPSC Prelims Result through the link:

MPPSC Result Download Links:

MPPSC SSE Result

MPPSC SFS Result

How to Download MPPSC Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website - mppsc.nic.in Click on the result link 'Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020' OR 'Result - State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020' Download MPPSC Result PDF 2021 Check roll numbers of selected candidates

MPPSC State Service Cut-Off Marks

Category Gender Cut-off Marks UR Open 140 Female 138 SC Open 130 Female 128 ST Open 120 Female 118 OBC Open 132 Female 130 EWS Open 132 Female 1380

MPPSC State Forest Service Cut-Off Marks

Category Cut-off Marks UR 262 SC 248 ST 242 OBC 254 EWS 254

MPPSC State Service and State Forest Notification was published for filling up 345 vacancies.