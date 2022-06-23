MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Released) for State Service/ Forest Service Exam @mppsc.nic.in, Download PDF

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 has released by Madhya Pradesh PSC for Preliminary State Service and Forest Service exam on its official website at mppsc.nic.in. Check how to download MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 pdf link and steps details below here.

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the revised answer key of Preliminary State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) exam can download MPPSC Pre Answer Key 2022 from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

Commission had conducted the prelims exam for the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) on 19 June 2022 at various exam centers in the state.

Direct Link to Download MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022



Now Commission has uploaded the Prelims Answer key for the General Studies and General Aptitude Test. Revised Answer Key for all the test Booklet Series including A/B/C/D for both the section is available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer with the revised answer key released by the Commission within 7 working days after publication of the Answer Key.

You can download the MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022