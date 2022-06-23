MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Released) for State Service/ Forest Service Exam @mppsc.nic.in, Download PDF

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the revised answer key of Preliminary State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) exam can download MPPSC Pre Answer Key 2022 from the official website mppsc.nic.in.
Commission had conducted the prelims exam for the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service Exam (SFS) on 19 June 2022 at various exam centers in the state.
Direct Link to Download MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022
Now Commission has uploaded the Prelims Answer key for the General Studies and General Aptitude Test. Revised Answer Key for all the test Booklet Series including A/B/C/D for both the section is available on the official website.
Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer with the revised answer key released by the Commission within 7 working days after publication of the Answer Key.
You can download the MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022
- Go to official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in
- Click on the link 'Revised Provisional Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021 Dated 22/06/2022' given on the homepage
- Download MPPSC Revised Prelims Answer Key 2022 in a new window.
- Check answers and take a print out for future use