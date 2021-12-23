MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-22 Notification Released @mppsc.nic.in, Apply Online from 10 January onwards

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-22 Notification has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.nic.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-22 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for the State Service Exam 2021. The candidates will b able to submit the online applications through at mppsc.nic.in from 10 January onwards. The last date for submitting the online applications is 9 February 2022.

A total of 283 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 24 April 2022 in two shifts. i.e. 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The admit card for the same will release on 15 April 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 9 February 2022

Prelims Exam Date: 24 April 2022

Admit Card Release Date - Rs. 15 April 2022

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-222 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a graduate of a recognized University.

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-222 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-222 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

How to apply for MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-22?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above exam through the online mode at mppsc.nic.in from 10 January to 9 February 2022. The candidates can check the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-222’ flashing on the homepage. After reading the notification, the candidates are advised to click on the ‘click here apply’ tab. Then, the application form will be visible on the screen. Then, Fill up the application form carefully. Upload the image, signature, and click on submit button. The candidates are advised to Download the MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-222 application form after final submission for future reference.

MPPSC State Service Exam 2021-222 Application Fee