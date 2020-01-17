MPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 240 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

MPSC Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment from 17 January to 06 February 2020. The commission will conduct Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Prelims Exam 2020 for the selection of the candidates.

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Important Dates

Starting Date of MPSC Online Application – 17 January 2020

Last Date for MPSC Online Application Submission – 06 February 2020

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Vacancy Details

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector – 240 Posts

General - 116

Women - 73

Players - 12

Ex-Serviceman - 37

Orphans -2

Salary:

S-14, Rs.37600 - 122700

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Secondary Exam passed with 3 years diploma in Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering.

Physical Eligibility:

Male:

Height – 163 cm

Chest – 79 cm (Expansion - 5 cm)

Female:

Height – 155 cm

Age Limit:

19 to 38 Years

Selection Procedure for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website of MPSC www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in from 17 January to 06 February 2020.

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020 Application Fee:

General - Rs. 374/-

OBC/SC/ST - Rs. 274/-

Ex-Serviceman – Rs. 24

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Notification PDF

MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Online Application

