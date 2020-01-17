MPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 240 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

MPSC Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment from 17 January to 06 February 2020. The commission will conduct Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Prelims Exam 2020 for the selection of the candidates.
MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Important Dates
- Starting Date of MPSC Online Application – 17 January 2020
- Last Date for MPSC Online Application Submission – 06 February 2020
MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Vacancy Details
Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector – 240 Posts
- General - 116
- Women - 73
- Players - 12
- Ex-Serviceman - 37
- Orphans -2
Salary:
S-14, Rs.37600 - 122700
Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Secondary Exam passed with 3 years diploma in Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering.
Physical Eligibility:
Male:
- Height – 163 cm
- Chest – 79 cm (Expansion - 5 cm)
Female:
- Height – 155 cm
Age Limit:
19 to 38 Years
Selection Procedure for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020
Selection will be done on the basis of exam.
How to Apply for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply through official website of MPSC www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in from 17 January to 06 February 2020.
MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020 Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 374/-
- OBC/SC/ST - Rs. 274/-
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs. 24
MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Notification PDF