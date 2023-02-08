MPSC Mains Provisional Answer Key 2023 Out For State Services @mpsc.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

Maharashtra PSC has released the State Services Main Examination 2022 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here

MPSC Mains Provisional Answer Key 2023 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the State Services Main Examination 2022 on its official website. The Commission has conducted the State Services Main Examination 2022 from 21 January 2023 onwards for various subjects including Language paper II, GS Paper I/II/III/IV.

All those candidates who appeared in the State Service Mains Exam can download the Provisional Answer Key which is available on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the MPSC Mains Provisional Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: MPSC Mains Provisional Answer Key 2023-Notice





First Answer Key - Language paper II





First Answer Key - GS Paper I





First Answer Key - GS Paper II





First Answer Key - GS Paper III





First Answer Key - GS Paper IV





Earlier Commission has conducted the State Services Main Examination 2022 against Advt No 099/2022 on 21, 22 and 23 January 2023 in various centers located in the Districts including Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune.

Candidates appeared in the exam can download the answer key and can raise their objections, if any on or before 11 February 2023.

State Services Main Examination 2022: Details

Exam Name MPSC State Services Advt No 099/2022 Number of Posts 623 Post Name Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Police Commissioner, Deputy Revenue Commissioner and others Mains Exam Held On 21, 22 and 23 January 2023 Raise Objection Till 11 February 2023





Candidates who appeared in the written exam for State Services Main Examination 2022 can download the Answer Key from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2022 Check Steps