MPSC New Exam Date for State Service, Subordinate Service and Engineering Service 2020-21 Out @mpsc.gov.in, Maharashtra Prelims Dates from 14 March 2021

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published a notification regarding new prelims exam dates for various competitive examinations including Maharashtra State Services Exam 2020, Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam 2020 and Maharashtra Engineering Services 2020 on mpsc.gov.in. Check Here

Created On: Jan 11, 2021 17:36 IST
Modified On: Jan 11, 2021 17:36 IST
MPSC New Exam Date for State Service, Subordinate Service and Engineering Service 2020-21: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published a notification regarding new prelims exam dates for various competitive examinations including Maharashtra State Services Exam 2020, Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam 2020 and Maharashtra Engineering Services 2020 on its official website i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for these exam cab check MPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021 through the the table below:

 

MPSC Exam Name

MPSC Notification Date

MPSC Prelims Exam Old Date 2020

MPSC Prelims Exam New Date 2021

MPSC State Civil Services Prelims Examination 2021

December 2019

11 October 2020 (Sunday)

14 March 2021 (Sunday)

Maharashtra Engineering Services Examination Combined Exam 2020

March 2020

01 November 2020 (Sunday)

27 March 2021 (Saturday)

Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B Combined Exam 2020

February 2020

22 November 2020 (Sunday)

11 April 2021 (Sunday)

How to download MPSC New Exam Date 2021 PDF ?

  1. Go to official website of MPSC i.e - www.mpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link “Revised Dates of Competitive Examinations”, given under ‘Latest Updates Section’ available on the home page.
  3. MPSC Exam Date PDF will appear on your screen.
  4. Take a print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Download MPSC Exam Date PDF for State Service, Subordinate Service and Engineering Service 2020-21 

 

 

 
