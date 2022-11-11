MPSC State Services Main Exam 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online For 623 Various Posts, Check Details

Maharashtra PSC has published the State Services Main Examination 2022 notification on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC State Services Main Exam 2022 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the State Services Main Examination 2022 notification on its official website. Commission has released the various 623 vacancies including Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Police Commissioner, Deputy Revenue Commissioner and others in the state. Candidate qualified in the State Services Prelims Examination 2022 can check the details Mains Schedule Notification available on the official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Earlier MPSC has conducted the State Service Prelims Exam 2022 and all those who have qualified in the same will have to apply for the State Service Mains Exam 2022.

As per the short notice released, candidates qualified in the State Service Prelims exam can apply for the State Services Main Examination 2022 on or before 28 November 2022. The process of online application will be commence from 14 November 2022.

Commission will be conducting the State Services Main Examination 2022 on 21, 22 and 23 January 2023 in various centers located in the Districts including Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune.

