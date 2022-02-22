MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2022: Apply for 588 Forest Guard, AO, and Other, Exam on 30 April

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment Exam 2022 Notification has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission at mpsc.gov.in. Check Application Form, Important Dates, Vacancy, for Forest Guard, Agriculture Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Sub Divisional Water Posts Here.

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment Exam 2022 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting Gazetted Technical Service Joint Prelims Exam 2022 for the recruitment of Forest Guard, Agriculture Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Sub Divisional Water Conservation Officer. MPSC Technical Service Online Application Link is available on its official website (mpsconline.gov.in). Interested and eligible persons can register for MPSC Technical Service 2022 on or before the last date i.e. 14 March 2022.

MPSC Technical Service Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. They can check more details related to MPSC Technical Exam 2022 by clicking on the PDF below:

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment Exam Notification

MPSC Technical Service Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date for MPSC Technical Service Online Application Submission – 21 February 2022

Last Date for MPSC Technical Service Online Application Submission – 14 March 2022

Prelims Exam Date - 30 April 2022

MPSC Technical Service Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 588

Forest Guard, Group B - 77

Agriculture Officer, Group A - 19

Agriculture Officer, Group B - 61

Agriculture Officer, Group B Junior - 123

Assistant Executive Officer, Architecture, Group A - 20

Assistant Engineer, Architecture, Group A, Category-1 - 21

Assistant Engineer, Architecture, Group A, Category-2 - 132

Assistant Engineer Mechanical, Category-2, Group B - 76

Assistant Engineer Electrical, Category-2, Group B - 48

Sub Divisional Water Conservation Officer, Architecture, Group A - 11

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Technical Service Exam 2022

Educational Qualification:

Forest Guard, Group B - B.Sc/ B.Pharma/ BE/B.Tech

Agriculture officer - Degree (Agriculture)/ Agriculture Engg/ Horticulture

Assistant Executive Officer, Architecture, Group A, Asst Engineer, Architecture, Group A, Category-1, Asst Engineer, Architecture, Group A, Category-2 - Degree in Civil Engineering

Asst Engineer Mechanical, Category-2, Group B -Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Asst Engineer Electrical, Category-2, Group B - Degree in Electrical Engineering

Sub Divisional Water Conservation Officer, Architecture, Group A - Degree in Civil Engineering

MPSC Technical Service Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit:

Forest Guard, Group B - 21 years

Agriculture officer - 18 years

Assistant Executive Officer, Sub Divisional Water Conservation Officer, and Assistant Engineer - 19 years

Maximum Age Limit:

For All Posts - 38 years

Selection Procedure for MPSC Technical Service Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

MPSC Technical Service Preliminary Exam MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam

How to Apply for MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of MPSC mpsconline.gov.in from 21 Feb to 14 March 2022.