MRPL Recruitment 2023 For Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) And Other Posts: Check Eligibility

MRPL Recruitment 2023: MRPL has invited for the 70 Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) and Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) posts on its official website-https://mrpl.co.in/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

MRPL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC limited has released notification for Graduate/Technician Apprentice Trainee posts as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 on its official website. A total of 70 posts are available under Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) and Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) for different trades.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 10, 2023.

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Under selection process, shortlisting of candidates for document verification will be done based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in the minimum essential educational qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 27, 2023

Closing date of application: August 8, 2023

Date of Document Verification: Will be announced on MRPL website.

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) Name of Posts Apprentice Number of Posts 70 Closing date of online application August 8, 2023 Application mode Online Jobs type Govt Jobs Official website https://www.mrpl.co.in/

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT): 35

Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT): 35

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT): Degree in Engineering in the respective discipline with minimum 55% marks in aggregate for UR and EWS category, 45% marks in aggregate for OBC (NCL) category and 40% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disabilities) category.

Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT): Diploma in respective discipline with minimum 55% marks in aggregate for UR and EWS category, 45% marks in aggregate for OBC (NCL) category and 40% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD category.

MRPL GAT Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT): Rs.10,000 /- per month (inclusive of all)

Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT): Rs.8000/- per month (inclusive of all)

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

MRPL TAT Recruitment 2023: How To Apply?

To apply for these posts, all candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website and follow the steps given below.