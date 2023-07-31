MRPL Recruitment 2023 For Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) And Other Posts: Check Eligibility

MRPL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC limited has released notification for Graduate/Technician Apprentice Trainee posts as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 on its official website. A total of 70 posts are available under Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) and Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) for different trades.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 10, 2023.
MRPL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Under selection process, shortlisting of candidates for document verification will be done based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in the minimum essential educational qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.
MRPL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: July 27, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 8, 2023
- Date of Document Verification: Will be announced on MRPL website.
MRPL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)
|Name of Posts
|Apprentice
|Number of Posts
|70
|Closing date of online application
|August 8, 2023
|Application mode
|Online
|Jobs type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|https://www.mrpl.co.in/
MRPL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT): 35
- Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT): 35
MRPL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT): Degree in Engineering in the respective discipline with minimum 55% marks in aggregate for UR and EWS category, 45% marks in aggregate for OBC (NCL) category and 40% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disabilities) category.
Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT): Diploma in respective discipline with minimum 55% marks in aggregate for UR and EWS category, 45% marks in aggregate for OBC (NCL) category and 40% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD category.
MRPL GAT Recruitment 2023: Stipend
- Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT): Rs.10,000 /- per month (inclusive of all)
- Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT): Rs.8000/- per month (inclusive of all)
MRPL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
MRPL TAT Recruitment 2023: How To Apply?
To apply for these posts, all candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website and follow the steps given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website–http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/
- Step 2: “Student” and possess the unique registration number generated by online system before submitting online application for apprenticeship at MRPL.
- Step 3: The relevant link to apply ONLINE shall be available on MRPL website https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers.
- Step 4: Candidates should click on the ONLINE application link, read the instructions carefully and fill in the ONLINE application form.
- Step 5: Candidate should have a valid email id and mobile number, both of which should remain active for minimum 01 year from the date of registration.
- Step 6: Candidate will have to upload the essential documents on the ONLINE portal during registration.
- Step 7: Once the submission of application is complete, candidate must keep PDF format of the
ONLINE application form in their safe custody for future reference.