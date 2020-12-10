MSCWB Teacher Admit Card 2020 to release soon @mscwb.org, Check Exam Schedule, Syllabus & Other Details Here

MSCWB Teacher Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) is going to release the admit card soon at its website.i.e.mscwb.org. All the candidates who applied for MSCWB Teacher Recruitment 2020 advt. No. 10 of 2020 will be able to download the admit cards through the official website of MSCWB.

According to the latest release of the MSCWB, the commission has decided to conduct the recruitment exam on 27 December 2020. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded shortly on the official website.

In case of non -receipt of admit card or any difficulty in downloading admit card, the candidates may contact to the office of the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission on 23 and 24 December 2020 between 11 AM to 4 PM for issuing admit cards. Candidates are requested to bring proper documents with recent passport size photograph.

It is expected that the MSCWB Teacher Admit Card 2020 will be released by the next week. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website.

The recruitment process involves two successive stages viz written test and personality. A total of 294 vacancies will be recruited for the recruitment of Paribesh Bandhu, Dome & Teacher vacancies.

MSCWB 2020 Written Exam Pattern

MSCWB Teacher 2020 Exam will be of 200 Marks consisting of multiple-choice, objective type of 100 questions of carrying 2 marks each will be conducted. There will be negative marking of 1 mark each for every incorrect. Questions will be set in English. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Download MSCWB Teacher 2020 Exam Date

