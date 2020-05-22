Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Clerk Posts, Apply by 1 June

Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020: Municipal Corporation Hisar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of clerk. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 1 June 2020

Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Clerk - 3 Posts

Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10+2/Graduation or its equivalent passed. Candidate must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or higher education.

Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 17 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Municipal Corporation Hisar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Secretary, Municipal Committee Uklana Mandi latest by 1 June 2020. The application form may be obtained from the office municipal committee, Uklana Mandi or through office email id. i.e. mcuklana123@gmail.com.

