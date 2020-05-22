TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020 to Start in June @tnusrbonline.org, Check TNUSRB Constable Police Recruitment Updates Here

TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to invite applications from eligible persons/candidates for the post of GR. II Police Constable, Gr. II Jail Warders and Firemen in June 2020. Candidates would be able to apply for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2020 though online mode on TNUSRB official website tnusronline.org.
As per the media reports,TNUSRB has issued a notice regarding the selection of the said posts and asked all superintendents and the commissioners of police to ensure that the candidates have access to internet connections. The lockdown is in fourth phase since 18 May 2020 and it is ending on 31 May 2020. TN Government has given some relaxations to certain business/shops to work in the lockdown. The board has ensured that the candidates should be able to fill application form and no cyber cafe and other public internet centes is closed. TNUSRB officials have asked the district heads to reply to them at the earliest.
Last year, the board has announced 8000+ vacancies for the Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman Posts. TNUSRB Constable Application was started on 08 March and the last date to fill the online application was 08 April 2020.
Candidates can check other details regarding TNUSRB Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process and other details below.
TNUSRB Constable 2020 Important Date
- Starting Date of TNUSRB Constable Application – June 2020
- Last Date of TNUSRB Constable2020 Application - to release soon
TNUSRB Constable 2020 Vacancy Details
- GR. II Police Constables
- Gr. II Jail Warders
- Firemen
Pay Scale:
Rs. 18,200 – 52,900
Eligibility Criteria for TNUSRB Police Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidate should be 10th class passed
Age Limit:
18 to 24 Years
For more information, candidates are advised to wait till official notice is released
TNUSRB Constable 2020 Selection Procedure for Police Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen Post
The selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test etc.
How to Apply for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on TNUSRB official website.
TNUSRB Constable Recruitment Notification PDF - to release soon
TNUSRB Constable Online Application link - to start in June
As per the short notice issued by the board, TNUSRB Sub Inspector of Police Recruitment Notification 2020 for Taluk, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police shall lso be available in the last week of June.