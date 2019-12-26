NABARD Recruitment 2020 for 73 Office Attendant Posts, Apply @nabard.org, 10th Pass Eligible

NABARD Recruitment 2020: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification for 73 posts of Office Attendant in Group 'C' in the Subordinate Service across the country. NABARD Office Attendant Online Applications has been started on NABARD official website from 25 December 2019. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment on or before 12 January 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2020 should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) Passed. Candidates possessing Graduation and higher qualification are not eligible to apply.

NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer. More details on NABARD Jobs are given below.

NABARD Office Attendant Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 25 December 2019

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 12 January 2020

Online Examination (Tentatively) – February 2020

NABARD Office Attendant Vacancy Details

Office Attendant – 73 Posts

Andhra Pradesh - 01

Arunachal Pradesh - 01

Chhattisgarh - 03

Goa - 01

Gujarat - 03

Haryana - 05

Himachal Pradesh - 01

Jammu & Kashmir - 01

Karnataka - 03

Karnataka (BIRD Mangaluru) -02

Kerala - 03

Maharashtra (HO-Mumbai) - 23

Meghalaya - 01

Mizoram - 01

Nagaland - 02

New Delhi - 03

Odisha - 02

Rajasthan - 04

Telangana - 02

Uttar Pradesh – 08

Uttrakhand - 02

Tripura -01

Salary:

Rs. 10940-380(4)-12460-440(3)-13780-520(3)-15340- 690(2)-16720-860(4)-20160-1180(3)-23700

NABARD Office Attendant Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the State/Regional Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized board.

The candidate should be a domicile of the State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Regional Office to which he/she is applying for. Bank reserves the right to call for any valid document in support of domicile status of the candidate.

Candidates possessing Graduation and higher qualification are not eligible to apply.

The applicants will be required to give self-declaration in this regard in online application/at the time of appointment and/or as demanded by the Bank during the recruitment process.

A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category should at least have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) and rendered at least 15 years of defence service, provided they have not graduated outside the Armed Forces

Selection Process for NABARD Office Attendant Posts

Preliminary Examination (Stage 1) will be conducted for applicants. Successful candidates in NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Exam will be called for Mains Exam (Phase-II). The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for the final merit list.

How to Apply for NABARD Office Attendant Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website www.nabard.org on or before 20 January 2020.