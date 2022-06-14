NABARD Recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer (SO) Posts, Apply Online @nabard.org

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is hiring Specialist Officers. Candidates can check the details here.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has published the notification for the engagement of Specialist Officers on a contract basis at its Head Office, Mumbai. Candidates are required to submit an online application on the NABARD website www.nabard.org between 14 June 2022 to 30 June 2022.

The candidates will be recruited as Chief Technology Officer, Senior Enterprise Architect, Solution Architect (Software), Database Analyst-cum-Designer, UI/UX Designer & Developer, Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java), Software Engineer (Full Stack Java), Business Intelligence Report Developer, QA Engineer, Data Designer, BI Designer, Business Analysts, Application Analysts, ETL Developers, and Power BI Developers. They can apply for these posts as per eligibility conditions.

NABARD SO Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 June 2022

NABARD SO Vacancy Details

Chief Technology Officer - 1

Senior Enterprise Architect - 1

Solution Architect (Software) - 1

Database Analyst-cum-Designer - 1

UI/UX Designer & Developer - 1

Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) - 2

Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) - 2

Business Intelligence Report Developer = 1

QA Engineer - 1

Data Designer - 1

BI Designer - 1

Business Analysts - 2

Application Analysts - 2

ETL Developers - 2

Power BI Developers - 2

Eligibility Criteria for NABARD SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Chief Technology Officer - First class in B.E. / B. Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology/Electronics and Communication from an accredited and reputed institution OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution.Post Qualification IT experience of minimum 15 year

Senior Enterprise Architect - BE/BTech in IT/ Engineering OR B.Sc in IT OR BCA/MCA from an accredited and reputed institution.TOGAF 9 certified and well versed in the Architecture Development Model of the Open Group.. Minimum 8 years of experience in Enterprise Architecture and a practicing Enterprise Architect.

Solution Architect (Software) - BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution.Minimum 10-12 years in Software development, design and architecture of which 5-7 years’ experience as IT Architect.

Database Analyst-cum-Designer - BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution. Minimum 6-8 years of relevant experience.

How to Apply for NABARD SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates to go to the NABARD website – www. nabard.org click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.