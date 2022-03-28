NABI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Scientist Posts @nabi.res.in, Check Eligibility

NABI has invited online application for the 14 Scientist posts on its official website. Check NABI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has released the 14 Scientist posts in the Employment News (26 March to 01 April) 2022. Candidates having excellent academic credentials and a proven track record of scientific productivity as evidenced by the publications/patents/products can apply for these posts on or beore 25th April 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that selection will be based on the performance during the interview along with other additional procedure adopted by the Screening/Selection committee. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for NABI Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No: NABI/01/2022/Rectt

Important Dates for NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25th April 2022

Last Date to Submit Application with Documents: 30th April 2022

Vacancy Details for NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist E-02

Scientist D-06

Scientist C-06

Eligibility Criteriafor NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Scientist E-PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food and Nutrition Sciences/ Food Technology or equivalent with 08 years experience or MD/MVSc with 10 years experience or ME/M.Tech in Agri-Biotechnology/ Biotechnology /Chemical Technology /Food Technology/Food Sciences and Nutrition or equivalent with 10 years experience



Scientist D-PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/Agricultural Biotechnology/Food and Nutrition Sciences/ Food Technology or equivalent with 05 years experience or ME/M.Tech in Agri-Biotechnology/ Biotechnology/ Chemical Technology/Food Technology/Food Sciences

and Nutrition or equivalent with 07 years experience.



Scientist C-PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/Agricultural Biotechnology/Food and Nutrition Sciences/ Food Technology or equivalent with 02 years experience or ME/M.Tech in Agri-Biotechnology/ Biotechnology /Chemical Technology/Food Technology/Food Sciences

and Nutrition or equivalent with 05 years experience.

NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The eligible candidates can apply through online with the link

https://nabi.res.in/site/career?category=MA%3D%3D and also upload the supporting documents as per the given format on or before 25th April 2022. Candidate should take the printout of the submitted online application form along with all the uploaded documents and two passport size photographs. The same should reach NABI on or before 30th April 2022 (1700 hrs IST).

Candidates residing abroad and from far flung areas viz Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Island, States/Union Territories in the North-Eastern region, Ladakh region of J&K, Sikkim, Subdivision Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh will be required to submit the online application by 25th April 2022 (1700 hrs IST). However, the hard copies of the submitted online application form along with uploaded documents and two passport size photographs should reach on or before 10th May 2022 (1700 hrs IST) to the address mentioned in the notification.